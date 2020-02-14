NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2020 game rosters: Team USA vs. Team World lineups include Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2020 rosters will include a who’s who of the brightest young talents in the league today. Among them is the reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, who has since become an NBA All-Star.

On the opposing side will be the newest sensation Zion Williamson, although one of his teammates has been the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. Another has become an All-Star in his second season, similar to Doncic.

Here are the latest details on this year’s game, including the Team USA vs. Team World lineups.

Team USA features Zion Williamson, Trae Young

While his rookie season got off to a late start due to injury concerns, the No. 1 pick has finally arrived.

Zion Williamson is already looking impressive in New Orleans as he’s quickly showing why the Pelicans had no problem taking him first overall.

With 10 games of experience so far, Zion’s averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists with an impressive 57.6 percent field goal rate.

He’ll headline Team USA, although his teammates will include some guys who have played in more games in the league already.

That includes fellow rookie Ja Morant, who has been considered the leading candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year this season.

In addition, last year’s ROY runner-up Trae Young, who is also among the NBA All-Star starters this year, will be a part of Team USA.

Team USA roster:

Miles Bridge (Hornets)

Wendell Carter Jr. (Bulls)*

Devonte Graham (Hornets)

Tyler Herro (Heat)*

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies)

Ja Morant (Grizzlies)

Kendrick Nunn (Heat)

Eric Paschall (Warriors)

Collin Sexton (Cavaliers)

PJ Washington (Hornets)

Zion Williamson (Pelicans)

Trae Young (Hawks)

(*) Both Wendell Carter Jr. and Tyler Herro are injured and won’t participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2020, per NBA.com website.

Team World includes All-Star Luka Doncic, RJ Barrett

NBA All-Star starter Luka Doncic will be the headline star here. The Dallas Mavericks star has his team in contention for a playoff spot in his sophomore season.

Doncic is averaging a near triple-double with 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. At one point earlier this season, he was even talked about as an MVP candidate.

Joining him on the Team World roster will be rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason and has impressed this 2019 season.

In addition, the No. 3 pick from the 2019 NBA Draft RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks will be there to face off against his former Duke teammate Zion Williamson.

Who are you most excited to see play tonight? 👀⭐️ Catch the #NBARisingStars game at 9pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/JPmC3V2vjs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2020

Team World roster:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans)

Deandre Ayton (Suns)*

RJ Barrett (New York)

Brandon Clarke (Memphis)

Luka Doncic (Dallas)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

Rui Hachimura (Wizards)

Nicolo Melli (Pelicans)

Svi Mykhailiuk (Pistons)

Josh Okogie (Timberwolves)

Moritz Wagner (Wizards)

(*) DeAndre Ayton will not participate in the game due to injury.

How and when to watch the NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2020

Just after the Celebrity All-Star Game ends, the NBA Rising Stars Challenge will start at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

TNT will provide the telecast for viewers to enjoy Team World vs. Team USA in all its glory. It’ll provide a warmup as fans get ready for the All-Star Weekend events like the dunk contest, 3-point contest, and All-Star Game.

Viewers can catch the game live streaming online using the TNTDrama website or associated TNT apps on various compatible devices.

In addition, there are streaming services, including SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and more, which may offer TNT as part of their channel lineup.

See the specific website for the provider for more details on how to sign up, costs, and any viewing restrictions.

Last year’s game saw Kyle Kuzma from the Lakers claim the Most Valuable Player award. Will it be Luka, Zion, Ja, or Trae this year? Or will one of the league’s other bright young stars take the MVP?

Watch the NBA Rising Stars Challenge at 9/8c on Friday, February 14 on TNT.