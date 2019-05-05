NBA Playoffs 2019: How to watch Nuggets vs.Trail Blazers Game 4 live online, start time, & odds

The NBA Playoffs 2019 will continue on Sunday night as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets. The two teams met in an exhilarating four overtime matchup for Game 3, which saw Damian Lillard and the Blazers escape with a 2-1 series lead.

Here’s how to watch the Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers game live online and other key info ahead of the matchup.

Blazers have momentum, 2-1 series lead

While LeBron James has been sidelined during the postseason, Damian Lillard has been making a name for himself. He and the Blazers appear to be in the driver’s set with momentum ever since Lillard’s game-winner against the Thunder. Four overtimes were the latest installment in his team’s playoff history.

Lillard wasn’t the hero in that game, though. In the 140-137 4OT thriller, his backcourt mate CJ McCollum finished with 41 points on 16-for-39 shooting. McCollum also had the go-ahead three to help secure his team’s late lead. Lillard still finished with 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two assists in the win.

"It's two teams fighting for their season. Nobody said it was gonna be pretty. Nobody said it was gonna be easy." #RipCity | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UFpukgk8VA — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 5, 2019

The Nuggets will hope for a bounce-back win on the road. In the Game 3 losing effort, Nikola Jokic tallied an impressive triple-double of 33 points, 18 boards, and 14 assists. Look for the All-Star to try to take over again tonight along with guard Jamal Murray. If not, this team will be fighting a 1-3 disadvantage in the series.

Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, start time and viewing

According to Vegas Insider, the home team is the favorite tonight. Portland is a three-point favorite as of this report, while the over/under points total is sitting at 210 for the complete game.

Based on the Nuggets vs. Blazers schedule, tonight’s game has a start time of 7 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Pacific Time). The matchup will be presented live on TNT for viewers to watch on television.

After a 4OT thriller in Game 3, what will Game 4 have in store? 🔥@nuggets vs. @trailblazers – 7pm ET on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/vYKubRM5Bw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2019

There are ways to live stream the matchup including cable/satellite subscribers using the TNT apps on their mobile or streaming media devices. These include Amazon’s Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku in addition to iOS and Android mobile devices.

Cable and satellite subscribers can also head to the TNTDrama website to log in and watch the game on a web browser.

Additional options include using a subscription service for live online viewing. These include the SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV services. Sling currently offers a free seven-day trial offer for new subscribers who sign up, making it a top consideration.