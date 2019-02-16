NBA playoff bracket 2019: Western Conference has Golden State vs Los Angeles in first round

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry with Golden State Warriors. Pic credit: ESPN

The 2019 NBA playoff bracket for the Western Conference is starting to take shape. As the best players in the league enjoy All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, a lot of the league is getting some rest for a second-half push.

At the top of the West are the Golden State Warriors. At the break, the team has a 41-16 record and again holds the No. 1 seed in the West. As it stands, the Warriors are matched up with the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) for a first-round playoff series.

The Denver Nuggets are currently the No. 2 seed in the West, boasting an impressive 39-18 record for the first chunk of the season. The Nuggets trail the Warriors by two games in the overall standings. As for their first-round matchup, it is currently a projected series with the San Antonio Spurs (33-26).

Western Conference playoff brackets

Another first-round matchup on the current 2019 NBA playoff brackets has the No. 3 Okalahoma City Thunder (37-20) playing the No. 6 Utah Jazz (32-25). The final matchup has the No. 4 Portland Trail Blazers (34-23) playing against the No. 5 Houston Rockets (33-24).

In the NBA playoff brackets, the winner of the Blazers and Rockets series would advance to play against the winner of the Warriors and Clippers series. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of the Thunder and Jazz series would advance to play the winner of the Nuggets and Spurs series.

“I live in the gym. It’s like an artist in the studio trying things. I love to work on my craft.” #MVP pic.twitter.com/w1m5a2081B — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 16, 2019

While there is a lot of excitement about the current matchups and what might be in store for the 2019 Western Conference Finals, a lot of attention is on a team not even showing up on the 2019 NBA playoff brackets.

L.A. Lakers playoff hopes

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-29) are currently the No. 10 team in the West, trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by three games in the standings.

With only 25 games left in the regular season, it could be tough to make up that ground. Making it harder for the Lakers, is that the Sacramento Kings (30-27) are also two games ahead of them.

L.A. Lakers rumors link the team to Carmelo Anthony, which could make the rest of the regular season even more interesting in the Western Conference.