NBA Mock Draft 2019: Who will the Bulls draft with the No. 7 pick?

As the NBA mock draft 2019 predictions arrive, teams at the top of the order are getting plenty of interest. In particular, teams that fall below the third or fourth picks have plenty of options.

That includes the Chicago Bulls, a team that looked destined for a top three pick. However, they wound up with a lower-than-expected spot. So who will the Bulls draft with their No. 7 pick this June?

Chicago Bulls want a point guard

Recent Lakers trade rumors indicate that the Bulls are trying their best to land a point guard using their draft pick. That could mean making a trade for an established guard in the league, or if they’re lucky enough, holding onto the pick and getting a talented PG.

Unfortunately, at No. 7 overall, it’d be hard to imagine top-rated point guard Ja Morant will be available.

As the NBA.com report suggests, a majority of the mock drafts floating around are suggesting the Bulls will opt for Coby White at the No. 7 spot.

White is a 6-foot-5 guard who played for the University of North Carolina. He averaged over 16 points a game with UNC and helped lead them into the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 round.

He’s considered a “lightning quick” combo guard. He’s also considered more effective as a scorer and needs improvement when it comes to decision making and passing. Still, Chicago wants this sort of player in their lineup of rising stars.

Right now, there are mock drafts out there suggesting other teams above the Bulls also want White including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Based on his impressive speed and scoring ability, a number of teams in the top 10 or beyond probably wouldn’t mind his services.

Other players Bulls could draft

Another player in NBA mock drafts is Texas Tech’s, Jarrett Culver. He’s a 6-foot-6 shooting guard with two years of college experience on his resume.

He might not be Chicago’s first choice, but if he’s around at that spot still, he could be the top choice.

Culver was Big 12 Player of the Year this past season and it’s been said he has a great basketball foundation to build upon. He’s got all sorts of moves and footwork skills that will help him in his transition to the NBA.

The Bulls could see him as a solid addition to their young core of players including Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen.

There’s also Darius Garland, another point guard the Chicago Bulls are hoping could be available at the No. 7 spot. The Vanderbilt Commodores guard is just 7-foot-2 and only appeared in five games this past season.

If the Lakers keep their pick, should they draft Darius Garland? Listen LIVE on ESPNLA 710 & https://t.co/Wda75IMccI pic.twitter.com/NlTAwG5z1r — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 15, 2019

His freshman season was cut short due to a knee injury he suffered early on. Still, Garland had some impressive performances including 24 points in a win against Winthrop and 33 points in his team’s win over Liberty.

He’s got the future potential that teams will be willing to gamble on despite the injury.

Some mock drafts show Garland going higher up on the board, perhaps as the Lakers’ No. 4 pick or Suns’ No. 6 selection.

That’s a big part of the reason there are ongoing trade rumors involving the Bulls trying to land players such as the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball or Grizzlies’ Mike Conley.

The 2019 NBA Draft arrives from Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.