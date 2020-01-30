NBA logo likely won’t be changed to Kobe Bryant, despite fan petition

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NBA logo has been a hot topic lately, with many basketball fans feeling that the league should change it to honor Kobe Bryant.

The death of Kobe Bryant has hit a lot of people really hard, leading to many sports legends posting tributes on social media. That even included LeBron James, who just posted his own statement about what happened.

A petition was made regarding the NBA logo, with millions of fans signing it in the hopes that the league would use it as a tribute to Bryant. At the publishing of this article, almost 2.9 million people had signed it.

The statement accompanying the petition is a simple one and it reads as follows:

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo.”

NBA logo change has been requested before

The current NBA logo is of Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West. It’s one of those secrets that everyone knows, even if the NBA doesn’t admit to it. Why won’t they admit to it? Money.

Read More LeBron James calls out Lakers teammates after loss to Pelicans

If the NBA logo did get changed — to Kobe Bryant, for instance — it might have to come with monetary compensation from the league. As it stands, the league doesn’t admit it currently uses West and West has never asked for money.

That could change if the league decided to shake things up.

I was today years old when I saw the NBA logo’s original photo pic.twitter.com/whZoHlJO7I — Tiger Backwoods (@THEJulianThomas) January 29, 2020

Jerry West doesn’t want to be the NBA logo

One of the most humble superstars that the game of basketball has seen is Jerry West. He is a legend in every sense of the word and has always been a great ambassador for the game.

The rub is that West doesn’t want to be the NBA logo. He doesn’t want the attention, and he has spoken up numerous times about how he feels it should be someone else.

In the video below, West appeared on The Jump for ESPN and spoke at length about being the NBA logo.

During the interview, he said that it was flattering that he was chosen, but he is ready for the league to change it.

West also weighed in on who he feels should become the logo. He picked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Now, he may have been joking about that, because he had previously said it should be Michael Jordan.

Should the NBA logo become Kobe Bryant?

There is a lot of debate about what the league should do, and many fans have weighed in with their thoughts on social media.

Please make Kobe Bryant your new logo. — Ryou (@uuoyR) January 30, 2020

I always liked the Jerry West Logo for The NBA, but if they changed The NBA Logo to Kobe Bryant that would be a great way to honor Kobe. pic.twitter.com/YVviFlPzWG — cameron grant (@icamerongrant) January 29, 2020

I would agree with you, I don't think the NBA logo should change. There is no need to do a kneejerk reaction however I do feel there are many other areas to celebrate Kobe Bryant's life – simple things like have a silhouette on the floor (like Dirk's) or like your idea…… — Shane Mackereth (@shanemackereth) January 28, 2020

The debate will continue about what should take place with the NBA logo, especially as more tributes roll in to honor the late Kobe Bryant. There has also been an announcement that the NFL will pay homage to him during the Super Bowl.