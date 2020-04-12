NBA Horse Challenge 2020: Tournament matchups, odds, start time, and how to watch online

The NBA Horse Challenge 2020 officially arrives on Easter Sunday, giving sports fans a new event to watch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament is set to feature some of the best shooters in basketball from the past and present.

Stars including the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and former Detroit Pistons star “Mr. Big Shot” Chauncey Billups will try to claim the title of best horse player.

The game of HORSE involves players trying to match shots. When a player can’t match a shot, they receive a letter from the word “H-O-R-S-E.” The first player to spell it out loses. The winner moves on in this tournament.

NBA Horse Challenge 2020 players and odds

The NBA HORSE tournament was in the works since at least a week ago, as a way to provide a sports event while staying isolated.

The field will consist of eight basketball players. Current NBA players Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz, and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

LaVine and Young recently competed in the NBA 2K Players tournament, which fellow NBA star Devin Booker won Saturday night. That event saw $100,000 donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

In terms of former players, two champions are in the mix. Chauncey Billups was known for hitting big shots during his days in the league, including his championship runs with the Detroit Pistons. Paul Pierce was similar in terms of hitting big shots for the Boston Celtics.

Two WNBA stars are also in the field. They are recent Basketball Hall of Fame selection Tamika Catchings and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley. The latter of these players won back-to-back WNBA 3-Point contests.

On Thursday, April 9, Sports Betting Dime published odds for all players to win the tournament.

Leading the way are current stars Trae Young and Chris Paul.

Trae Young +300

Chris Paul +300

Zach LaVine +350

Mike Conley +450

Paul Pierce +750

Chauncey Billups +800

Allie Quigley +1000

Tamika Catchings +1200

First-round matchups include Young vs. Billups

A huge matchup starts things off for the opening round as veteran Chauncey Billups, now a basketball commentator will take on long-range threat Trae Young.

WNBA Hall of Famer Catchings (Indiana Fever) takes on former All-Star Mike Conley (Jazz) in another matchup.

The third matchup will feature Bulls star Zach LaVine, known for his dunk contest and scoring skills. He’ll battle multiple-time All-Star and Celtics NBA champ Paul Pierce.

The fourth and final matchup of the opening round will have Sky guard Allie Quigley taking on Thunder guard Chris Paul.

How to watch NBA Horse tournament online

The tournament will be an event featuring live streaming action from player’s indoor or outdoor home courts.

Fans will be able to watch the NBA Horse tournament live on television or online.

The opening round is on Sunday night, while the semifinals and championship take place on April 16.

ESPN will be the place to watch on television Sunday, with live streaming through WatchESPN website or mobile apps. See more details here on how to enjoy the NBA Horse tournament online.

The NBA Horse Challenge airs Sunday at 7/6c on ESPN.