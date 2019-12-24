NBA games on Christmas Day schedule: Channels, start times, odds, and how to watch live online

Basketball fans will get plenty of gifts in the form of five NBA games on Christmas Day.

The schedule includes an anticipated matchup involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers for a showdown of the two best teams in the Western Conference. In addition, the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets will be amongst featured teams.

Here’s a guide to who’s playing when and how to watch them on Christmas Day.

Boston Celtics (-3) vs. Toronto Raptors 12 p.m. ET

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and the Celtics will tip things off at noon as they visit the defending champions. The Celtics will be without Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart. Unfortunately for Toronto, several key Raptors stars are injured including Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam. Viewers can see this one take place on TV via ESPN, or live online through the WatchESPN/ESPN apps.

Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Next up on the schedule, reigning MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks battle with Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

This could be an early preview of the Eastern Conference Finals should everyone remain healthy. This game is featured on ABC, but will likely have WatchESPN/ESPN3 access for those with cable or satellite credentials to log in.

Houston Rockets (-10) vs. Golden State Warriors 5 p.m. ET, ABC

When the schedule first came out, this matchup might have been a promising watch. However, the Warriors have suffered injuries to stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green leaving their team’s fate in the hands of newer stars.

Meanwhile, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and the Rockets present legit contenders out West and could have a field day with this one on the road. It’s also presented by the ABC network as part of their tripleheader.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-2) 8 p.m. ET, ABC

When it comes to the NBA games on Christmas Day, the Clippers vs. Lakers could provide the best of the bunch.

It’s slated for ABC’s primetime slot and will feature all the star players, as far as we know. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James sat out in recent games. However, recent reports suggest that both LeBron and AD are good to go for Christmas Day.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both healthy, so this could give another early NBA Playoffs preview. The two teams previously met on NBA Opening Night with Kawhi leading his team to a 112-102 victory.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets (-10) 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

This is another game that could be fun to watch, but the matchup could’ve been so much more. Rookie Zion Williamson has been sidelined for most of the season so far, so he’ll be on the sides during this one.

The Nuggets have established they’re another team to watch out for in the West and may steamroll a young, less-experienced Pelicans squad. This game will be on ESPN and WatchESPN/ESPN3 live streaming.

How to watch live online

In order to see the NBA games live streaming through WatchESPN, ESPN3, or related ESPN apps, viewers need to have a valid cable or satellite log-in.

You can use the apps on a number of devices including smartphones, tablets, video game consoles, smart TVs, as well as popular streaming devices like Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and more. It’s also possible to watch by using a web browser through the Watch ESPN site here.

There are also a number of online channel streaming services to consider which include ABC and/or ESPN. Some of these services offer free one-week trials. That includes Hulu + Live TV which is available for new and eligible returning subscribers free for a week. After that, it will cost $54.99 per month. Visit Hulu + Live TV here.

YouTubeTV is another solid option with a free trial for new customers. It offers 70 channels including local ABC and ESPN. After the free trial ends, it goes to $49.99 per month. Visit YouTubeTV here.

AT&T TV Now is yet another option to consider. New customers who sign up for PLUS, MAX, or an International package get a free one-week trial. PLUS is $65 per month with 45-plus channels after the trial ends. MAX is $80 per month with 60-plus channels after the trial ends. Both packages offer ABC and ESPN. Visit AT&T TV Now here.

Sling used to offer a one-week trial but currently offers $10 off any new customer’s first month. That allows for a $20 month full of channels on their Sling Blue package which includes ESPN. Visit SlingTV here.