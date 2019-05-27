NBA Finals 2019 TV Schedule: Game dates, odds for Raptors vs. Warriors series

The NBA Finals 2019 TV schedule is tipping off as the official championship series is now ready to go. This weekend, Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors ousted the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After their 4-2 series win, they’ll now face the defending NBA Champions. The Golden State Warriors have rested up after easy work against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 4-0 sweep.

Here’s a look at the upcoming NBA Finals 2019 game dates, times, and odds for the Raptors vs. Warriors series.

NBA Finals 2019 odds favor reigning champs

It’s no surprise that Golden State is still the team to beat. They’ve been to the NBA Finals five straight times now and have won multiple championships.

Behind All-Star players Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson along with a supporting cast, they’ve weathered the storm of Kevin Durant’s injury.

KD still isn’t expected to play in at least the first game of the series. DeMarcus Cousins will also sit out with an injury.

Even so, the champions are still the favorites to reclaim the NBA title. As of this report, the Vegas Insider lists the Warriors at -270. The Raptors are underdogs at +225 to upset the reigning champs.

First Take’s Stephen A. Smith is backing the Warriors, depending on how their top star plays this series.

For the first game of the series, Golden State opened as a one-point favorite to win in Toronto. Since, the line has shifted to a “pick” situation between the two teams, meaning it’s an even matchup.

The over/under points total is around 215 points for the complete game. Keep in mind that odds differ based on the sportsbook.

What is the NBA Finals 2019 TV schedule?

The two teams start with Game 1 in Toronto this Thursday (May 30). Game time is set for 9 p.m. Eastern Time, to allow for viewers on the West Coast.

Most games will start at this time, while a few begin at 8 p.m. ET. Toronto also has home court advantage.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule so far:

GM1 – THU 5/30 Warriors at Raptors (9 p.m. ET)

GM2 – SUN 6/2 Warriors at Raptors (8 p.m. ET)

GM3 – WED 6/5 Raptors at Warriors (9 p.m. ET)

GM4- FRI 6/7 Raptors at Warriors (9 p.m. ET)

GM5 – MON 6/10 Warriors at Raptors (9 p.m. ET)*

GM6 – THU 6/13 Raptors at Warriors (9 p.m. ET)*

GM7 – SUN 6/16 Warriors at Raptors (8 p.m. ET)*

*Game 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary in the series.

Thanks to free television, most fans can watch the NBA Finals too. It will air on ABC through the duration of the seven-game series.

The series will also be live streaming online on WatchESPN mobile apps or set-top boxes. However, this requires having ESPN as part of a cable or satellite subscription.