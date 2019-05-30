NBA Finals 2019 Game 1 live stream: How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors online

On Thursday night, hoops fans will watch the NBA Finals 2019 in live stream online as well as televised game action.

The Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Game 1 could set the tone for the rest of the series. Here’s how to watch the NBA Finals Game 1 live online or on television on Thursday night.

NBA Finals 2019 Game 1: Warriors visit Raptors

The NBA Finals 2019 schedule brings Game 1 of the best-of-seven series north of the border. That means hip-hop star Drake will likely be in the front row cheering on his favorite NBA team.

Drake and the Raptors fans will be in full hype mode as they cheer on Kawhi Leonard and his teammates since this is history in the making. Drake has yet to fully immortalize Kawhi with song lyrics, but Steph Curry is already in that club.

Despite the series starting and ending in Toronto, the Raptors are the series underdogs here. However, fans at this NBA forum thread have already pointed out an interesting tidbit.

If Kawhi Leonard can propel his team to a championship, he may quickly become part of all the “G.O.A.T.” talk in the league. Not necessarily in terms of MJ, but more so in terms of who is the best in the league between himself, KD, and LeBron.

Leonard could very well walk away with his second-ever NBA MVP award in this matchup. Others have mentioned this is like a “revenge series” for Kawhi as he was injured in the Spurs’ last attempt at taking the Warriors down.

A lot will depend on who is hot for the Golden State Warriors. It was announced that DeMarcus Cousins will participate in Game 1, although Kevin Durant will not. So that sets the stage for the first game in this intriguing matchup.

How to watch Game 1 live online or on TV

The NBA Finals Game 1 is slated to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday evening. This game goes live on ABC for television viewers. That includes cable and satellite subscribers as well as those with over-the-air hi-definition antennae.

ABC will be providing the telecast and live stream along with WatchESPN/ESPN3 throughout the entire Toronto vs. Golden State series.

To watch the Warriors vs. Raptors game live streaming online, fans will need to log into the WatchESPN ESPN3 mobile apps or set-top box channels.

This will require having a cable or satellite account for log-in and might not be available in all regions. There’s also the ability to visit ABC’s website for their live stream, but this also is based on being a subscriber in specific locations.

There are live streaming media services such as Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Google TV, and PlayStation Vue which should provide online channels for the game. However, these require a valid subscription or taking advantage of any free trial deals they may have.

Basketball fans will certainly be watching ABC and the ESPN services starting at 9 p.m. ET to see which team wins the first game in this NBA Finals series.