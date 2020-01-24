NBA East and West All-Stars 2020: Starters revealed with LeBron, Giannis as team captains

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NBA East and West All-Stars for the 2020 starting lineup are now official. On Thursday night, the reveal of all 10 players arrived on TNT ahead of their televised NBA game.Heading up the two team’s starters will be last year’s captains once again as LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo take on the roles for the big game in Chicago.

NBA East All-Star starters for 2020

The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo received a total of 5,902,286 fan votes, the most of any player in the East. He becomes a four-time NBA All-Star with his latest selection.

Giannis will serve as a team captain for his second-straight year and gets to choose his team via a draft in the recently-changed All-Star Game format.

Joining him as far as the Eastern Conference starters according to votes are three-time All-Star Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and four-time All-Star Kemba Walker from the Boston Celtics.

Two first time All-Star players were also voted to the East pool. They are the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam and second-year Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

Young finished as a runner-up to Dallas’ Luka Doncic in the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year race. The two players were also exchanged in a draft-day trade between the Hawks and Mavs.

NBA West All-Star starters for 2020

There aren’t many surprises when it comes to who made the pool of Western Conference starters. With the most fan votes, 6,275,459 per NBA.com, LeBron James is voted to his 16th All-Star Game and will serve as the other captain.

His Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis is on his seventh All-Star team, while 2018 NBA MVP James Harden is headed to his eighth.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is on his fourth All-Star team with his third different team. Leonard was also voted to the game as a member of the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors during his career.

Making his first-ever edition of the game is the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic. Early in the season he was considered a frontrunner for NBA MVP and continues to prove why he’s one of the future stars of the league.

He received the second-most votes of any player for the All-Star starters with 6,111,735 fan votes.

The format for the game will involve LeBron and Giannis going back and forth to draft their teams. They’ll have the option to choose from all eight starters and 14 reserves. Those reserve players will consist of seven per conference chosen by the NBA head coaches.

Fans will find out who the NBA All-Star reserves are by next Thursday. Some of the potential East reserves could include Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons.

In the West, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Paul George, and Brandon Ingram seem like potential reserve candidates.

Viewers can watch the NBA All-Star Game 2020 takes place on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time via TNT.