NBA Draft Lottery schedule 2019: New York Knicks, L.A. Lakers hoping to win Zion Williamson

The NBA Draft Lottery schedule has been set by ESPN and the league. The big day finally arrives on Tuesday, May 14, when the fates of a number of franchises are decided.

There is a lot of drama as the 2019 NBA Draft approaches. Many teams would love to land Duke superstar Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall selection. The lottery will select the order of the draft.

A franchise like the New York Knicks could be completely transformed if they landed a player like Williamson. There are other teams, like the Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Lakers, that would also love to have his talent on the court next season.

Below is the full 2019 NBA Draft Lottery schedule, with ESPN providing all of the coverage on May 14. All times are in the evening, with everything taking place before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off.

Zion Williamson: The Journey

2019 NBA Draft Lottery schedule

NBA Countdown (7/6c)

The Jump at NBA Draft Lottery (8/7c)

NBA Draft Lottery (8:30/7:30c)

Western Conference Finals Game 1 (9/8c)

Drama ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

There is a lot of drama and excitement with the 2019 NBA Draft quickly approaching. The two-round event takes place on Thursday, June 20, as 60 of the most talented foreign and collegiate basketball players will get their shot at the big time.

It is expected that a number of trades will take place following the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, as it will determine the order of selection.

Then, the build-up to the draft really begins, especially since many fans and analysts will know which team is targeting Zion Williamson.

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery won’t answer every question of the offseason. Las Vegas recently revealed new odds for which team could see LeBron James suit up for them to begin the 2019-20 NBA season.

There is also a bevy of free agent stars who may be signing with new teams this summer.

Basketball fans are going to want to tune in to ESPN on May 14 when the full 2019 NBA Draft Lottery schedule plays out.

Earlier in the day, the sports talk shows will likely debate about it all, setting the stage for the ping pong balls to be selected later in the evening.