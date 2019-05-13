NBA Draft Lottery odds 2019: How does it work this year?

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds are locked in. The 30 NBA teams are ready for the big day on Tuesday night. It’s almost time to find out where Zion Williams will play during the 2019-20 NBA season.

There are a few things that could come into play on May 14, based on previous transactions.

For example, the Dallas Mavericks owe the Atlanta Hawks a first-round pick from the Luka Doncic trade. That pick is protected in the top five. If it falls within the top five, the Mavs retain it, but outside of that, the Hawks get it.

The Memphis Grizzlies owe the Boston Celtics a first-round pick due to the Jeff Green trade. It is protected through the top eight this year. If it falls outside of the top eight picks, the Celtics get it.

Finally, the Sacramento Kings’ first-round pick, which was owed to the Philadelphia 76ers due to the Nik Stauskas trade, is now owed to the Boston Celtics, due to the Markelle Fultz trade.

If it becomes the No. 1 pick, the 76ers keep it, but anything else, and the Celtics get it.

How does 2019 NBA Draft Lottery work?

The 14 teams that didn’t make the 2019 NBA Playoffs get a position in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery. These are considered their first-round picks, so some teams have traded them.

The teams with the worst records have the best odds of getting the first overall selection through a drawing of ping pong balls.

After the first 14 picks, which are decided through the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the rest of the first-round selections go in reverse order of regular season records.

This means that the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that finished the season with the best record, get the No. 30 selection in the first round.

The ping pong balls are drawn and a live presentation made with representatives from each team in attendance. The schedule of events for May 14 has been revealed as well.

2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds (at top pick)

New York Knicks (14.0%)

Cleveland Cavaliers (14.0%)

Phoenix Suns (14.0%)

Chicago Bulls (12.5%)

Atlanta Hawks (10.5%)

Washington Wizards (9.0%)

New Orleans Pelicans (6.0%)

Dallas Mavericks (6.0%)

Memphis Grizzlies (6.0%)

Minnesota Timberwolves (3.0%)

L.A. Lakers (2.0%)

Charlotte Hornets (1.0%)

Miami Heat (1.0%)

Sacramento Kings (1.0%)