NBA Draft 2020 prospect James Wiseman leaving Memphis, will sign with agent

Memphis is losing its heralded big man, James Wiseman, after only three games. On Thursday, Wiseman announced that he’s decided to leave Memphis and will sign with an agent in his preparation for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Wiseman makes announcement regarding his future

In a post to his official Instagram account, Wiseman made the big announcement saying he’s “preparing for the next chapter” in his life. Wiseman added that his dream has been to be in the NBA ever since he was a little kid and that this wasn’t how he expected his freshman season to be.

Wiseman also credited his religion for helping to guide him in the decision and thanks all those who were a part of his time with the Memphis Tigers.

Wiseman has been on the sidelines due to a suspension resulting from an NCAA investigation. He was going to officially return on January 12, when the Tigers play South Florida, but now, that won’t be happening. Instead, he’s going to hire an agent to help him in anticipation of being among the top draft prospects next summer.

According to ESPN’s report, a source indicated it took Memphis by surprise when they heard of Wiseman’s decision. Head coach Penny Hardaway released a statement saying, “We wish nothing but the best for James in his future endeavors as he follows his dreams. He will truly be missed.”

Wiseman may already have an agent in mind

In a report from Heavy, they indicate a league source told them that James Wiseman plans to sign with Excel Sports’ Jeff Schwartz. He represents a number of other star basketball clients — including Kemba Walker, Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, C.J. McCollum, and Nikola Jokic.

It’s always a risk when a young player leaves early, but a player of his size and skills could make an impact on many teams. At the same time, he can possibly avoid getting injured in a college game.

In his short collegiate career, Wiseman averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and three blocks per game over three games.

Wiseman’s best performance may have been his game against South Carolina on November 5, when he scored 28 points, grabbed 11 boards, and swatted away three shots in the team’s blowout win.

The 7-foot-1 center is currently considered by many analysts to be a top-five pick with some calling him the future No. 1 pick for the NBA. NBADraft.net currently has Wiseman listed as their No. 2 prospect behind Georgia guard Anthony Edwards.

A lot will depend on which team lands the top pick and their roster needs. Other players listed in the top five include international player Lamelo Ball and North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony.

The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 25, giving plenty of time for James Wiseman to prepare for his future.