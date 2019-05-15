NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson’s reaction to Knicks losing lottery may hint at Pelicans’ future

Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 draft pick this June, right? At least that is what every NBA expert believes. Talent wise, he is the whole package. In fact, the only thing stopping Zion from being selected No. 1 is, well, Zion himself.

Before you think this is too farfetched, history shows that top college players have flexed their muscles when it comes to heading to a team that they aren’t too interested in.

Last night, when the Pelicans won the No. 1 draft pick, Williamson wasn’t smiling.

Elway, Manning, Zion?

John Elway’s NFL career got off to a rocky start when the Indianapolis Colts drafted him No. 1 overall. The same can be said for Eli Manning.

The look on Manning’s face when his name was called by the San Diego Chargers back On April 24, 2004, was the look of “what just happened here?”

In the end, Elway held out and was traded to the Denver Broncos. Manning ended up in New York as the Giants and Chargers swapped quarterbacks later in the 2004 draft. Could the same happen with Williamson?

New York or nothing?

As reported by several outlets, including the New York Post, Zion Williamson has reportedly told close friends that he wants to play in New York.

That rumor may have a lot of truth to it as Williamson was very quiet and seemed a bit disgruntled when the news broke that the New Orleans Pelicans would select first in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The NY Post indicated that “Zion may have been more heartbroken than Knicks fans at the lottery results.”

If this is true, don’t be surprised if a number of things occur, including Williamson possibly returning back to Duke.

Heading back to college seems like an extreme move, and most likely would not happen. However, just like NFL greats John Elway and Eli Manning, this may get ugly if Williamson doesn’t want to suit up for the Pelicans and they call his name on draft night.

New Orleans could still be a big winner in the draft by selecting Williamson. They could even be a bigger winner by not selecting him.

What the Pelicans could possibly get in return may be well worth dealing him away. One thing is for sure, the lead up to the NBA Draft is going to get very interesting!