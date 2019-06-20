NBA Draft 2019 live stream: How to watch online, TV channel coverage

On Thursday night, basketball fans will watch the NBA Draft 2019 live stream online and televised coverage from Brooklyn, New York.

That’s when Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, and many other prospects will have their names called by their new respective teams.

Luckily, with live streaming online and TV viewing available, fans can watch all of the players as they’re drafted throughout the night.

Zion, Morant, Barrett among top picks

As Thursday’s NBA Draft start time arrives, the New Orleans Pelicans are the first team at the top of the order. It’s been known ever since they landed that top pick, that Duke Blue Devils prospect Zion Williamson was projected as first choice.

With the recent Anthony Davis trade, Zion will take over the role of “face of the franchise.”

The soon-to-be No. 1 draft pick was featured on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday morning. Williamson appears more than ready to embrace the role that is about to be put on his shoulders.

During his interview segment with Robin Roberts, he was asked about his NBA role models and named some of the all-time best.

LeBron. MJ. Russ. Kawhi. Zion strives to model his game after some of the best 💪 pic.twitter.com/x7dJUBH14o — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2019

Following Williamson, it’s expected that the Memphis Grizzlies will select their new point guard for the future, Ja Morant. The Murray State standout is going to take over now that Memphis traded Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz.

Morant led the NCAA in assists per game, averaging 10 a contest last season. He also brings 24.5 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game average.

Add in 1.8 steals a game, and Morant seems like the kind of skill player Memphis needs running their offense going forward.

After that, it’s another Duke Blue Devils star as the New Your Knicks are likely to choose RJ Barrett. There’s been plenty of NY Knicks rumors about their No. 3 pick, but right now it appears they’ll stay the course and hopefully draft their next great player.

From there, Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, North Carolina’s Coby White, and Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter will be amongst other potential top 10 choices.

NBA Draft 2019 TV channel, live stream details

There are a number of ways to watch the NBA Draft 2019 live online or via television on Thursday night. ESPN provides televised coverage for cable and satellite subscribers starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Coverage lasts for over four hours to cover both rounds of the draft.

Additionally, ESPN’s online streaming is available through the WatchESPN or ESPN3 website, mobile apps, and streaming device channels. See more information about how to log-in at ESPN’s website.

Ahead of tomorrow's #NBADraft presented by State Farm, we showcase the TOP 5 PICKS from the 2018 NBA Draft! 📆: June 20

⏰: 7pm/et 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/YPPp8lZc4P — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2019

For those who don’t have access to ESPN or online streams, consider a streaming content provider. These include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and FuboTV.

Some of these services provide free trial offers so it’s best to check with their respective websites to find the best available deal.

By Friday morning, NBA fans will know exactly which new players will be playing where next season, barring post-draft trades.