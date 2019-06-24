NBA Awards 2019 ceremony time: TV channel, start time, & how to watch online

It’s almost NBA Awards 2019 ceremony time as basketball’s biggest stars of the past season will receive awards for their contributions. Recognition will go to the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player, among other big awards.

Here’s the latest on the NBA Awards 2019 star time, TV channel, and how to watch it live on Monday night.

Major NBA Awards 2019 nominees

The 2019 KIA MVP Award is amongst the top prizes and this year features a field of three contenders, each who had impressive seasons. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George, Houston Rockets’ James Harden, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetotokounmpo are all in contention for the award. So far, Milwaukee’s Greek Freak is the frontrunner, but it could be close between him and the reigning MVP Harden.

Rookie of the Year will include three sensational talents from the past year. While No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) is nominated, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic are battling for this prize. Most experts believe it will be the international phenom Doncic who wins the NBA ROY Award for the past season, though.

Here’s a look at the contenders in the other major categories:

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

Other awards include the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, Teammate of the Year Award, NBA Sportsmanship Award, and NBA Basketball Exec of the Year Award.

Additionally, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Robin Roberts will receive the Sager Strong Award this year.

NBA Awards 2019 time, channel

The NBA Awards 2019 ceremony start time is 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday (June 24) from Santa Monica, California. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal will host the ceremony.

Sorry @kenjeong, but the Big Diesel is running the show on his big night. 😂@SHAQ hosts the 2019 #NBAAwards – Tonight at 9pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/nva23RcYGc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 24, 2019

TNT will televise the awards show, and there will be live streaming coverage available online via the TNTDrama website or associated TNT apps on mobile or streaming devices.

Various streaming content subscription services are available that provide TNT amongst their channel lineups. These include SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sony PlayStation Vue. See more details at the respective service for any potential trial offers, specific details, or restrictions that might apply.