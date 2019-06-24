Home > Sport > NBA

NBA Awards 2019 ceremony time: TV channel, start time, & how to watch online

24th June 2019 6:48 PM ET
giannis antetotokounmpo is among nba awards 2019 nominees
The Greek Freak is up for NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards at the NBA Awards 2019. Pic credit: NBA

It’s almost NBA Awards 2019 ceremony time as basketball’s biggest stars of the past season will receive awards for their contributions. Recognition will go to the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player, among other big awards.

Here’s the latest on the NBA Awards 2019 star time, TV channel, and how to watch it live on Monday night.

Major NBA Awards 2019 nominees

The 2019 KIA MVP Award is amongst the top prizes and this year features a field of three contenders, each who had impressive seasons. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George, Houston Rockets’ James Harden, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetotokounmpo are all in contention for the award. So far, Milwaukee’s Greek Freak is the frontrunner, but it could be close between him and the reigning MVP Harden.

Rookie of the Year will include three sensational talents from the past year. While No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) is nominated, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic are battling for this prize. Most experts believe it will be the international phenom Doncic who wins the NBA ROY Award for the past season, though.

Here’s a look at the contenders in the other major categories:

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

Other awards include the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, Teammate of the Year Award, NBA Sportsmanship Award, and NBA Basketball Exec of the Year Award.

Additionally, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Robin Roberts will receive the Sager Strong Award this year.

NBA Awards 2019 time, channel

The NBA Awards 2019 ceremony start time is 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday (June 24) from Santa Monica, California. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal will host the ceremony.

TNT will televise the awards show, and there will be live streaming coverage available online via the TNTDrama website or associated TNT apps on mobile or streaming devices.

Various streaming content subscription services are available that provide TNT amongst their channel lineups. These include SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sony PlayStation Vue. See more details at the respective service for any potential trial offers, specific details, or restrictions that might apply.

