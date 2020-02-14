NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2020 rosters: Full lineups for Team Wilbon and Team Stephen A

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

This year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity 2020 roster will feature stars from television, music, cooking, the internet, and of course, basketball. The relatively new annual event will be on the court in Chicago just a few days ahead of the NBA’s All-Star Game, with one celebrity hoisting the MVP trophy.

Will Famous Los or Quavo repeat as the Most Valuable Player? Both are part of the lineup of players featured in Team Wilbon vs. Team Stephen A. this year.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters: Team Wilbon vs. Team Stephen A. lineups

Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend comes the Celebrity Game. This year’s matchup will feature two of ESPN’s outspoken commentators coaching the teams. On one side will be Michael Wilbon coaching the home team. Chicago’s own Common will be the captain for Team Wilbon. His team also includes recording artists Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, and Jidanna.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste will show his skills along with Saturday Night Live’s Alex Moffat. Chef Jose Andres, actor/comedian Hannibal Buress, and last year’s MVP Famous Los will also be on the roster. Two real ballers are also on the squad with former NBA player Quentin Richardson and the WNBA’s Chelsea Gray.

On the opposing side is a team coached by the loudmouthed Stephen A. Smith. His team captain is another Chicago-based hip-hop star, as Chance the Rapper suits up for the game in his hometown. Chance’s team will feature fellow hip-hop star and the game’s 2018 MVP Quavo from Migos.

LaRoyce Hawkins from Chicago P.D., gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, and 2K Sports marketing director Ronnie 2K will be there. There are also two actor/comedian ballers with Anthony “Spice” Adams and Lil Rel Howery. From the real world of basketball comes Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, WNBA star A’Ja Wilson, and former NBA star Darius Miles.

When and how to watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The celebrities take the court on Friday, February 13 with game time set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Television coverage will be presented by ESPN. Viewers can watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2020 live streaming by using compatible WatchESPN or ESPN apps and channels on select devices. Keep in mind that a valid cable or satellite provider account will be necessary to log in.

Popular streaming services that offer ESPN as part of their lineups include SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. Check out the specific streaming service’s website for more details on signing up as well as any new customer offers and possible viewing restrictions.

Watch the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on ESPN on Friday night at 7/6c.