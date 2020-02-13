NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend schedule and odds: Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk, and 3-Point Contest

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend schedule is on the way as fans are gearing up for the latest festivities. That includes the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge, and 3-Point Contest as well as Rising Stars and Celebrity All-Star games.

There are also recent NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend event odds showing who may be holding the trophies after each of the upcoming contests.

NBA All-Star 2020 Skills Challenge odds

In this year’s edition of the Skills Challenge, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum will be in Chicago to defend his title. He was a +600 underdog in last year’s competition while the favorite De’Aaron Fox didn’t get past the first round of the contest.

Heading into the 2020 Skills Challenge, Tatum is slightly higher, but not the favorite. He’s sitting at +450 odds, which is tied with Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, according to Odds Shark.

The Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie leads the field at +290, followed by OKC’s Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

Spencer Dinwiddie +290

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +400

Jayson Tatum +450

Pascal Siakam +450

Khris Middleton +550

Domantas Sabonis +700

Patrick Beverley +700

Bam Adebayo +1200

While Bam Adebayo faces underdog odds here, keep in mind that all it takes is a stumble by a guard and a huge three-pointer at the end to win it. Tatum knows all about that based on last year’s win.

Jayson Tatum became the first Celtics player in franchise history to win the NBA Skills Challenge. pic.twitter.com/9VbN1QuYD7 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2019

NBA All-Star 2020 3-Point Contest odds

Hometown favorite Zach LaVine will be competing in this particular contest rather than the Slam Dunk Contest. However, LaVine finds himself as the underdog here with staggering +1200 odds to win the 3-Point Contest.

Leading the way are long-range shooters Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. They’re each listed at +375 odds to win, just ahead of the 2019 champion, Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets.

Trae Young +375

Damian Lillard +375

Joe Harris +400

Duncan Robinson +400

Davis Bertans +450

Buddy Hield +650

Devonte’ Graham +1000

Zach LaVine +1200

Due to injuries, familiar faces Steph Curry and Klay Thompson aren’t here, giving all competitors reason for hope. However, the top three of the field is stacked.

One would have to think Buddy Hield has an outside shot at +650, but one never knows.

NBA All-Star 2020 Slam Dunk Contest odds

The crowning event of NBA All-Star Saturday has usually been the Slam Dunk Contest. While it’s been criticized for the lack of creativity, players are still finding ways to dazzle the crowd and do some new dunks.

It’s the 20-year anniversary of Vince Carter’s epic Dunk Contest win, so fans are hoping for some magic as Half Man, Half Amazing is preparing to retire.

🌪️ 360 windmill

🤯 Between-the-legs bounce alley-oop

🍯 Honey Dip 20 years ago, Vinsanity entered NBA lore with his legendary performance in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest. https://t.co/0mz3XI2UIB — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 12, 2020

For this year’s field, fans will get to witness dunks from four competitors, including the Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon and Los Angeles Lakers star, Dwight Howard. In addition, Derrick Jones Jr. and Pat Connaughton will try to pull off an upset.

Gordon and Howard have been here before, but are on opposite ends of the spectrum. In fact, Gordon’s probably happy to be participating in Chicago with Zach LaVine watching from the sidelines.

Aaron Gordon +130

Derrick Jones Jr. +165

Pat Connaughton +365

Dwight Howard +475

What is the NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 schedule?

Friday, February 14, is Valentine’s Day, but also the start of the NBA All-Star events.

At 7 p.m. Eastern Time, fans can check out this year’s All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN. Well known ESPN commentators Michael Wilbon and Stephen A. Smith will coach celebs to see which squad reigns supreme.

The Rising Stars take to the court at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT. Fans will get to watch young future stars, including Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Trae Young, Luka Doncic, and more as the U.S. team battles the World team.

Saturday brings the trio of popular contests mentioned above. State Farm All-Star Saturday Night officially begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT. The order of events will have the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, followed by MTN Dew 3-Point Contest, and closing out with the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

It all concludes with Sunday night’s 2020 NBA All-Star Game featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis. It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT with coverage starting on the channel as early as 6 p.m. ET.