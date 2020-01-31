NBA All-Star 2020 snubs: Bradley Beal and fiancée sound off after Wizards star is snubbed from reserves

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NBA All-Star 2020 snubs are abundantly clear following the announcement of the Eastern and Western Conference reserves. Among the players snubbed are the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, and Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

Of those players, Beal has been particularly vocal after the news hit. Additionally, Beal’s fiancée has spoken out about the NBA based on her guy getting left off the roster.

Beal, fiancee speak on NBA All-Star 2020 snubs

While the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star reserves feature some of the best performers in the league, Bradley Beal is not among them for 2020.

Beal, a two-time All-Star as a member of the Washington Wizards, said he was “a little pissed off about it” once the news arrived that he wasn’t on this year’s reserves.

Per NBC Sports Washington, Beal said in his comments, “…I know how I am. I was kind of expecting it, honestly. It’s disrespectful, but the real ones know. I’ll just keep competing. I’m going to try to get my team in the playoffs for sure.”

In his postgame comments, Beal said, “I don’t play for anyone else’s approval.” That came after the Wizards star nearly recorded a triple-double in a win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Beal finished with a stat line of 34 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds in the 121-107 home victory. He basically helps carry the team as they’ve been missing former All-Star John Wall for quite some time now.

"I'm a little pissed off about it… it's disrespectful." Bradley Beal reacts to not being named an All-Star. (via @NBCSWizards)pic.twitter.com/xxeymtSLAE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2020

Beal’s fiancee was unhappy with the news of his All-Star snub as well. While appearing on the Wizards postgame show, she called the NBA “a joke” in her comments, contending that it’s all a “popularity contest.”

In fact, Adams had a lot to say with regards to why Beal should be part of the team. That included reminding fans that her man Bradley Beal is averaging 28.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. He currently ranks sixth in the league for scoring average.

Kamiah Adams, Bradley Beal’s finacee, went on the Wizards postgame show with Glenn Consor to talk Beal not making All-Star. "It’s politics and it’s a joke,” she said. "The NBA is becoming laughable in my honest opinion." pic.twitter.com/UiG0LyZw3L — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 31, 2020

One of the main arguments that some people are pointing out is the Wizards being 11th in the East with a subpar record of 16-31.

However, the Atlanta Hawks are even worse at 13-36, and their star point guard Trae Young is a starter in the East. Adams believes that Beal “should be starting” in this year’s game.

Who are the 2020 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves?

Thursday is when the All-Star Game 2020 reserves were officially revealed on TNT. The Eastern Conference includes three first-timers with Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), and Bam Adebayo (Heat).

They’re joined by Jimmy Butler (Heat), Ben Simmons (Sixers), Chris Middleton (Bucks), and Kyle Lowry (Raptors).

In the West, Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), and Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) get their first-ever All-Star selections. Joining them will be Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Chris Paul (Thunder), and Russell Westbrook (Rockets).

The NBA All-Star starters for the 2020 game were announced not long ago. The team captains will be Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

They’ll draft their teams, one player at a time based on the overall pool of Eastern and Western players.

The Eastern Conference starters by vote are Kemba Walker (Celtics), Trae Young (Hawks), Joel Embiid (Sixers), Pascal Siakam (Raptors), and Antetokounmpo (Bucks).

For the West, LeBron is joined by teammate Anthony Davis, as well as James Harden (Rockets), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), and Kawhi Leonard.

However, these are merely the players voted as conference starters. James and Giannis will draft to their teams from all available players. Additionally, should any injuries occur, it will open up a spot for another selection to be appointed to the team.

The Eastern and Western Conference coaches vote for the reserves in their respective conferences.

Right now, Beal and several other players have plenty of reasons to show the rest of the NBA why snubbing them was such a bad idea.