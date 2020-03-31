NBA 2K20 Tournament players revealed: Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell among 16 competitors for televised event

Even though the NBA season has been suspended, that doesn’t mean players can’t participate in virtual basketball, providing fans with live sports entertainment to watch.

Thanks to 2K Sports’ popular basketball game and ESPN, a huge NBA 2K20 Tournament will take place featuring top stars from around the league.

Amongst the All-Stars competing in the “players-only” event will be Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Trae Young and more.

NBA 2K20 Tournament brackets feature 16 NBA stars

An original report arrived from Chris Haynes that the NBA has been cooking up the NBA 2K20 Tournament for players with Friday as the scheduled date the contest would go live on television. Not much was known, other than the fact that former Los Angeles Lakers star DeMarcus Cousins and current Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell might compete.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2K revealed the complete bracket showing all 16 players, their seeds, and matchups for the first round.

That includes Kevin Durant as the No. 1 overall seed taking on the No. 16 seed Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat. In addition, Donovan Mitchell is in the tournament as the No. 4 seed. He’ll battle rookie Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards.

Other All-Star competitors include Devin Booker, Hassan Whiteside, Trae Young, and Domantas Sabonis.

Here’s a look at the complete brackets for the event which arrived courtesy of ESPN’s The Boardroom on Instagram.

It’s unknown if the players will need to rely on using their own teams or if they will be choosing any team they want from the available squads in NBA 2K20. The earliest reports suggested that this tournament is going to go for 10 days until an NBA 2K champion is crowned, most likely on ESPN.

However, it’s worth noting that Donovan Mitchell recently defeated 2K Digital Marketing Director Ronnie “2K” Singh when they played live online for fans to watch. Mitchell might be underrated in terms of his No. 4 ranking.

When and how to watch the NBA 2K20 Tournament

The big event will help fill the void left when pretty much all forms of real-life sports came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA suspended their season more than two weeks ago when Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. His teammate Donovan Mitchell was reported as positive the next day, followed by more players in the days after that. Kevin Durant was one of four Brooklyn Nets to have tested positive for coronavirus.

In an effort to give spectators some form of sports to watch, ESPN apparently will present the NBA 2K20 Tournament on the small screen.

The event is set to go live on air this coming Friday, which means the contest should also be streaming through ESPN’s mobile apps or online portal WatchESPN for cable and satellite subscribers. That said, details are still being finalized for the event.

Watch the NBA 2K20 “Players-Only” Tournament on Friday, April 3 on ESPN, with time yet to be announced.