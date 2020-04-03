NBA 2K20 Players-Only Tournament Round 1: Schedule, odds and how to watch live

Athletes are athletes, no matter what. It’s in their blood. When it comes to competition, a true athlete always wants to win.

With sports on a temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many athletes in all sports are playing video games to pass the time. Like the NFL before them, the NBA is preparing to have a bit of fun not only to entertain the fans but to help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

NBA 2K20 Players-Only Tournament Round 1

While fans don’t have a March Madness bracket to figure out, the NBA 2K20 bracket is ready to give hoops fans something to watch and cheer for starting on Friday, April 3.

The bracket features 16 of the NBA’s top players competing head-to-head to try to advance to the round of 8 and eventually make it to the final four and the championship.

They’ve set up seedings for the tourney based on each player’s overall rating in NBA 2K20. Heading into this tournament, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will own the top spot.

Durant, who has a 96 rating, will face the No. 16 seed, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat.

Trae Young has earned the No. 2 spot while Hassan Whiteside, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker round out the top five. Just because these players have the highest seed due to their player ratings, don’t be surprised if some of them get upset early on!

NBA 2K20 odds

Game odds for an NBA 2K20 tournament? Yes, they are out there!

Sports Gamers World (vis Sports Betting Dimes) indicates that point spreads are not only available for these games, but the betting public is getting into the action.

A look at the odds for the first round matchups of NBA 2K Players-Only Tournament (via @SBD). Starts Friday on @espn pic.twitter.com/gNQWi9iiuF — SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) April 2, 2020

The biggest point spread for Friday’s first-round action is Trae Young -9.5 against Harrison Barnes. Now I’m not sure how good these NBA stars are at playing video games, but that seems like quite a large spread.

Former Detroit Pistons and current Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond along with Zach LaVine, are the only single-digit seeds listed as underdogs to a double-digit seed.

It appears that you might be able to disregard the seeds when it comes to who could win in this tournament. Once the action begins on Friday night, every player is going to be pushing hard for the win.

The winner of the NBA 2K20 tournament will have $100,000 donated to a charity of their choice for COVID-19 relief efforts. That right there is well worth this heated video game battle!

Watch the NBA 2K20 Players-Only Tournament Round 1 on Friday, April 1 on ESPN starting at 7/6c. The tournament switches over to ESPN2 at 8:30/7:30c. Live stream coverage is available through the WatchESPN website or compatible apps for subscribers.