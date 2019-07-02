NBA 2K20 Deluxe and Legend editions: What to know

Summer may have just arrived, however, fans of NBA 2K are already eagerly awaiting fall! With all the player changes expected to take place before the 2019-2020 season, the hype behind the upcoming release of NBA 2K20 is already building.

There will be three different versions of the popular NBA 2K game, and here is what we know so far.

Deluxe Edition

The NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition will feature new Lakers star, Anthony Davis! Yes, the Lakers are obviously making a run at an NBA title, and acquiring the former Pelicans star is a great first move. Teaming Davis with LeBron James and possibly another star or two has Lakers fans dreaming of the title years.

The NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition cover featuring new Lakers star Anthony Davis! https://t.co/cyicI1jWrt #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/UoKteyU3an — SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) July 2, 2019

While NBA 2K20 will officially be released on September 6, 2019, pre-ordering the game will get you a lot more bang for your buck.

For example, if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you will receive the following perks that will not be available if you purchase the game after its Septemeber 6 release.

35,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one a week)

5 Heat Check packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card

Legend Edition

What better way to roll out the new NBA 2K20 Legend Edition than with a living legend? The recently retired Dwayne Wade will grace the Legend Edition cover this fall.

Wade, who looks like he could still play at a high-level today, has been the heart and soul of the Miami Heat since 2003. Now that he is on his way to other adventures, it doesn’t mean he can’t dominate the video game world!

Just like the Deluxe Edition, the Legend also brings plenty of perks for pre-orders. In fact, the list is bigger and better! More Currency, Team Points and Career Skill Boosts are just some of the bonuses. The list is as follows.

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM Points

20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

MyPLAYER Apparel Collection

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

20 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one a week)

20 Heat Check packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 MyTEAM Theme Packs (one per theme release across the first five releases)

2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card

No matter what edition you choose this fall, you can’t go wrong. NBA 2K20 can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. Google Stadia will also carry the game when it launches later this year.

The Digital Deluxe version of NBA 2K20 will cost $79.99, while the Legend will cost $99.99.