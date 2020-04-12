NBA 2K Players Tournament championship results: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton battle for 2K20 title

A battle for virtual basketball bragging rights has concluded with the final NBA 2K Players Tournament results.

In Saturday night’s championship game, the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker took on teammate Deandre Ayton for the title of best NBA 2K20 player.

Here’s how the tournament’s semifinals and the final game went down to determine the league’s NBA 2K20 champion.

NBA 2K Players Tournament semifinals

Four NBA stars were involved in the 2K Players Tournament semifinals, and they came from just two teams.

On one side of the brackets, it was the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker against the Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell. On the other side, it was the Suns’ Deandre Ayton taking on the Clippers’ Patrick Beverly.

In each semifinals matchup, the players had a best-of-three. For each game, they’d have to use one of their available teams left from the list of eight they started the tournament with.

No. 5 seed Devin Booker won his first game against No. 8 seed Montrezl Harrell. Booker claimed a 68-54 win with the Clippers over Harrell using the Rockets.

In the second game, Booker used the Toronto Raptors. He’d end up sweeping it, as he defeated Harrell, who was using the Bucks, 65-62.

It shifted to Ayton vs. Beverly for the second semifinals matchup. In the first game, Ayton showed his abilities by getting a 75-69 win with the Brooklyn Nets over the Boston Celtics.

For the second game of the series, Ayton brought in a surprising team, as he used his own Phoenix Suns. Beverly went with the Denver Nuggets.

However, Ayton shocked Beverly and those watching by using the Suns to sweep Beverly and move onto the finals.

NBA 2K Players Championship winner

The final game of the tournament featured Suns All-Star Devin Booker against his Phoenix teammate Deandre Ayton. The two would battle it out on the sticks for bragging rights and a nice donation to charity.

Booker chose to play with the Houston Rockets, so Ayton countered by taking LeBron James and the Lakers. The two teammates were all tied up at the end of the first quarter, 14-14. Booker was ahead by four at the half.

In the second half, Devin Booker didn’t let up one bit. He’d go on to claim a 72-62 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

Deandre was the Bucks, and Booker was the Nuggets for the second game. Booker held a six-point lead at halftime with Denver. He was able to extend to a 10-point lead to end the third quarter as Ayton was unable to get any hot streak or run going.

Devin Booker won it 74-62 with the Nuggets over Ayton’s Bucks.

When all was said and done, Booker won the series 2-0 and claimed the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament championship.

The win meant that $100,000 went to a charity of Devin Booker’s choice for COVID-19 relief efforts. It also gives the Phoenix Suns All-Star bragging rights as the top NBA 2K player in the league until someone proves otherwise.