NBA 2K Players Tournament bracket schedule: Day 2 matchups, times, and odds

Round 1 of the NBA 2K Players Tournament continues on Sunday evening as the battle for bragging rights between 16 NBA stars marches on!

With the sports world on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are looking for any type of action they can find to help pass the time.

On the heels of the March Madness tourney being canceled and the NBA season in doubt, a video game tournament between some of the top talent in the NBA is all that is on the table at the moment.

Not only does the NBA 2K Players Tournament give hoops fans something to look forward to, but folks can also actually wager on the results. I don’t recommend it, however, some people are actually wagering on the outcome.

Top seed Kevin Durant out early

No matter what the tournament, whether it be March Madness, all the way to little league baseball, it is very rare to see the No 1 seed lose to the No. 16 seed.

For Kevin Durant, that nightmare became a reality when he lost to Derrick Jones Jr. on the first day of round one action.

Durant, who was nearly a 10-point favorite to win in the first stage of round one action, lost by 16 points to Jones Jr. as the Miami Heat star rolled to an easy 78-62 win.

Other winners include Patrick Beverly, Trae Young, and Deandre Ayton.

Schedule, odds and start times

While the first four winners have tonight off, fans will learn which other players will make it to the Elite 8 round.

The second half of the first-round matchups will begin tonight starting at 6 p.m. ET with #9 seed Domantas Sabonis taking on #8 Montrezl Harrell.

Each of the lower seeds is listed as the favorites except for the #10 DeMarcus Cousins vs. #6 Andre Drummond matchup. Drummond may be the No. 6 seed, but oddsmakers have Cousins listed at the 2.5 point favorite.

All of Sunday night’s NBA 2K Players Tournament games will air live on ESPN2. They will also be available for live stream through the Watch ESPN app.

Below is a look at tonight’s complete schedule, along with the game odds for each contest.