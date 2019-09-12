Miami Heat arena name: Porn biz BangBros wants to rename American Airlines venue

The Miami Heat arena name might be getting an interesting update. That’s only if a local porn business gets the naming rights for American Airlines Arena, home of the NBA franchise. The porn company BangBros is putting up quite a bit of money in an attempt to put its name on the building, according to reports. Will the city of Miami, the Heat or the NBA go for it, though?

Bang Bros claims they’ve bid to rename Miami Heat arena

If their plan succeeds, BangBros could end up sponsoring the Miami Heat and becoming extremely visible. According to the Miami Herald’s report, the porn business known for filming sex scenes in vans has submitted a bid proposal so they can change American Airlines Arena into the BangBros Center or “The BBC” as their press release indicates.

Reports are that BangBros will bid $10 million to replace American Airlines as the Heat arena sponsor. Per Miami Herald, when contacting Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s office about the matter, the response was “Seriously?”

Here’s a look at the statement from BangBros about their intent to bid for the naming rights.

BangBros plans to submit a $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena BangBros would like to name the arena The BBC(BangBros Center) pic.twitter.com/fuhfwqjPp0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 12, 2019

A potential renaming requires a vote from Miami-Dade commissioners in order to happen. It would also be up for a potential veto from Mayor Gimenez. Based on the fact the NBA wants families to enjoy their sports activities, it’s unlikely Miami would approve of a local porn business getting involved.

Miami’s upcoming season at American Airlines

So far, it appears the Miami Heat will play in what is known as American Airlines Arena when the 2019-20 NBA season tips off. The Heat and their fans are looking forward to a successful season with the addition of All-Star player Jimmy Butler to the roster via an offseason deal.

Last season the Heat failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs with a record of 39-43. However, with Butler on the roster, they’ve added a lethal scorer and one of the league’s better defenders. Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists, and 1.8 steals per contest last season. He’s a four-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive team selection.

The Heat should make the postseason based on what’s gone on with the Eastern Conference. Kawhi Leonard is now out of the picture for the Raptors. The Charlotte Hornets are nowhere near contention. Orlando is decent, but Chicago and Cleveland are still rebuilding. So there shouldn’t be quite as much fighting for a playoff spot.

As of just a few days ago, Odds Shark had Miami listed at +5000 odds to win the 2020 NBA Finals. That’s No. 12 overall in terms of the top teams on the site’s NBA future odds.

BangBros seems intent on taking things over at American Airlines, but so far it appears Miami is considering other potential suitors’ offers. The arena has been going strong since December of 1999. Should the porn business somehow succeed in getting the naming rights, could it be said they are getting “more bang for their buck”?