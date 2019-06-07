Mark Stevens net worth: How rich is Warriors investor who pushed Kyle Lowry? [Video]

Bay Area billionaire Mark Stevens was escorted out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, for shoving Raptors player Kyle Lowry.

He was fined $500,000 but, being a high net worth individual, how much will that hit his bank balance?

Lowry crashed into a row of front seats while diving to save the ball. And as he struggled to get on his feet, Stevens, who was sitting about two spots away, reached out with a hand to shove him. Lowry later said that Stevens uttered a “couple of vulgar words” as he shoved him.

A video of the incident (see below) shows that Stevens was not directly impacted when Lowry crashed into the front row seats.

Here's the fan that gave Kyle Lowry a bit of a push that had Lowry frustrated pic.twitter.com/A41HCGdMAY — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

The Warriors later issued a statement that Stevens had been banned from attending the remaining games of the NBA Finals (through to the end of the 2020 season) and that he had been fined $500,000.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the Warriors said in a statement released after the game. “Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals.”

Ok cool but still ain’t enough! They did exactly what they had to do. Get in front of it before anyone else and plus there’s only 4 games left(2 max in GS). — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2019

Most fans did not recognize Stevens when they watched him shove Lowry. So many were surprised when Axios later identified him as the billionaire venture capitalist and part Warriors owner Mark Stevens.

NBA’s decision to ban Stevens sparked a debate, with most fans condemning his action. Some even called for a lifetime ban, but a few defended him.

If that is Mark Stevens, he should be given a choice: 1) Sell his shares and never attend another NBA game; 2) Or stand at centercourt before Game 4, hands behind his back, and receive an open-handed slap to the face delivered by someone of Kyle Lowry's choosing. https://t.co/54jjxTSECs — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) June 6, 2019

If Kyle Lowry walked into Mark Stevens’s office and shoved him he would be arrested. https://t.co/BzjB13s6us — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) June 6, 2019

Trying to imagine anyone who deserves to have their head knocked off more than a billionaire VC dipshit who shoves an NBA player during a game https://t.co/lzbJcjMZXh — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 6, 2019

Wow. Prominent venture capitalist Mark Stevens somehow managed to make the Warriors more hatable. https://t.co/NlGhFOLUWr — Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) June 6, 2019

Mark Stevens should give up his stake in the team and be banned from NBA games https://t.co/nIuMnPOoRN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 6, 2019

For all the backlash Drake got… the Warriors have a minority owner cursing at and shoving opposing players on the court?! The NBA media is something else if they do not light Mark Stevens on fire for the next 36 hours. https://t.co/jWwREXDjxz — Ben “Oh #23? Must be Peter Lambert, right?" Jones (@BenJonesNow) June 6, 2019

NBA legend LeBron James joined the conversation with an impassioned statement condemning Stevens.

Stevens later released on statement apologizing for his behavior.

Even on an off-day, the NBA never fails … pic.twitter.com/Jej00zpec3 — Harrison D. Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) June 7, 2019

What is Mark Stevens’ net worth?

Stevens is a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and a billionaire. Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.3 billion.

He was a partner with Sequoia Capital for 23 years and during his time the venture capitalist firm invested in several top tech companies, including Google, LinkedIn, and PayPal.

He left Sequoia Capital in March 2012 and started his own firm, S-Cubed Capital, in April 2012. He is now Managing Partner at S-Cubed Capital, which specializes in financial asset management and invests in technology, real estate, and agribusiness.

Before joining Sequoia capital in 1989, Stevens had worked at Hughes Aircraft and was a specialist in software, networking systems, and semiconductors. He later worked as a salesman at Intel Corp.

He acquired minority stakes in the Warriors in August 2013.

He is also a philanthropist. He and his wife, Mary, were among several billionaires who signed Bill Gates and Warren Buffet’s Giving Pledge to give away half of their net worth.

He has also donated more than $100 million to the University of Southern California (USC).