Marcus Smart eye infection update: Celtics guard returns, hits a buzzer-beater against Raptors

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart made his official return on Saturday evening as his team took on the Toronto Raptors. Smart was sidelined for over three weeks due to an eye infection, but luckily the team has him back at the tail-end of the holiday season.

Smart returns from tough eye infection

According to The Oklahoman, Marcus Smart was out of action for eight games for the Celtics. The tough defensive star of the team, Smart hadn’t been in a Celtics game since December 6 when the team played the Denver Nuggets.

The reason behind Smart’s eye infection was a tough case of viral conjunctivitis. It ended up spreading to both eyes and Smart even admitted it was tough to deal with. “Hell. Just really, really painful and really not knowing — I thought I was going to go blind for a while,” the Celtics guard said per Rotoworld.

The team still played well, going 6-2 during his absence.

So far this season, Smart is averaging a career-best 11.8 points per game to go with 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Welcome back Marcus Smart! pic.twitter.com/TECZatsxjs — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 29, 2019

Smart even felt he could’ve played in the team’s Christmas Day game, also against Toronto, if it had been up to him. On Saturday, it was reported that Smart was off the team’s injury report, clearing him to return.

Ahead of Saturday night’s game, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens let the media know, “he won’t play as many minutes.”

The Oklahoman reported that Smart made his big return midway through the first quarter to a loud ovation.

By the way, his vision appears to be working just fine now. Smart nailed this buzzer-beater to end the first quarter in a highlight play for the Celtics.

Unfortunately, the Celtics would fall to the Raptors by a final of 113-97. Smart finished with seven points, three rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Still, the team will have him back as they continue forward. Boston is 22-8 overall and third in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks for first by 4 1/2 games.