Marcus Smart coronavirus health update: Celtics guard shares recovery message with fans

A Marcus Smart coronavirus health update arrived from the Boston Celtics guard on Sunday evening, as he’s among the several NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

The Celtics’ Smart tested positive on Mar. 19, the same day as two Los Angeles Lakers players. Now he’s provided fans with a message regarding his recovery 10 days later.

Marcus Smart posts message about coronavirus recovery

As of just two days ago, Marcus Smart has reportedly been completely cleared medically in terms of having coronavirus.

The 26-year-old Boston Celtics player took to his official Twitter account to share the positive news on Sunday night.

“Corona Free as of two days ago,” Smart tweeted. “Cleared by Mass Dept. of Health. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” he added in his Twitter post.

In addition, he reminded everyone to “Stay safe and stay together- apart!”

Per ESPN’s report, the Boston Celtics were already self-quarantined as of Mar. 12, which was before Smart tested positive for coronavirus. That’s because they had played a game against the Utah Jazz on Mar. 7.

On Mar. 12, the Celtics were in Milwaukee, preparing for a game against the Bucks. That was going to take place with no fans in attendance.

However, the NBA season was quickly suspended on Mar. 11 once Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Since the Celtics had played Utah during the timeframe for possible coronavirus exposure, they quickly self-quarantined.

News of Smart’s positive test arrived many days later.

For the season, Smart was averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 boards, and 4.8 assists a game for the Celtics. His Celtics were sitting in third place in the East with a record of 43-21.

Other players have recovered from coronavirus

Marcus Smart’s good news comes not long after positive updates from several other players who had been dealing with coronavirus. The Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood got a clean bill of health as well as Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

The two unnamed members of the Lakers, several members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization, and one member of the Denver Nuggets also reportedly tested positive.

Kevin Durant and three other members of the Brooklyn Nets also tested positive for coronavirus.

As of right now, Kevin Durant is the only other NBA player identified by name who has yet to receive a clean bill of health. That report could be arriving in the week ahead.

Meanwhile, the NBA season remains suspended due to the health and safety guidelines to prevent mass gatherings as the United States attempts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

As of right now, it’s unknown if the 2019-20 NBA season will officially finish, and the playoffs will happen.