Marcus Morris ejected: Knicks star tossed for smacking Justin Anderson’s head with basketball

A physical series of moves with the basketball saw Marcus Morris ejected from the Knicks vs. Wizards preseason game on Monday night.

Morris, who felt his opponent was a bit too slap-happy trying to get the basketball, ended up earning a flagrant and the ejecting after bouncing the ball off Justin Anderson’s head.

Some feel it could signal that the return of hardcore Knicks basketball from the days of Mason, Oakley, and Ewing is back.

Marcus Morris bounces ball off Anderson

In the video clip below, it shows New York Knicks’ forward Marcus Morris as he has the ball beyond the three-point arc. The Washington Wizards’ Justin Anderson got right up on him defensively, attempting to slap the ball away.

Morris moved the ball around by swinging his elbows several times to free up space. However, he also swung the ball to smack Anderson with it several times.

Upon seeing the second incident, a clear connection between the basketball and Anderson’s head, the referee blows the whistle. Even Anderson shoots a look over towards a referee after the first time he’s smacked by the ball.

Streetball. Marcus Morris got ejected for purposely hitting Justin Anderson in the head with the ball 😳 pic.twitter.com/mOEDsajWCH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2019

Morris ejected with Flagrant foul

As seen in the clip above, Morris and Anderson got in one another’s faces after the whistle blew and ultimately had to be separated. The end result of Marcus Morris’ antics was a Flagrant 2 foul and his ejection from the preseason game.

Reportedly he showed love to Knicks fans on his way out as he gave fist bumps and was smiling about what went down.

Morris is a recent acquisition by the Knicks who signed him to a $15-million one-year contract this past summer. He’s previously played for the Celtics, Pistons, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets ahead of his move to NYC.

While the team didn’t land any major free agents or All-Stars they were able to bring in a talented new rookie and rising star Julius Randle to the team.

Morris had been playing well in the NBA preseason contest filling in for the team’s regular small forward Kevin Knox. Marcus Morris finished with 17 points, seven boards, and two assists in his 19 minutes of work on the hardwood.

Rookie RJ Barrett also performed nicely in his preseason debut. The No. 3 pick and former Zion Williamson Duke teammate tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

The New York Knicks also ended up with the NBA preseason win by a final score of 104-99 over the Wizards. They’ll be back in action on Friday, October 11 at home when they host Justin Anderson and the Washington Wizards.