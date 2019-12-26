Luke Kennard injury update: Pistons shooting guard expected to miss significant time

It just keeps getting worse for the Detroit Pistons. Now it is time to add Luke Kennard to their growing injury list. The Pistons had high hopes heading into the 2019 season of not just making the postseason, but being a top four or five seed.

While there is plenty of time left in the season to right the ship, the injury bug continues to put a damper on seeing what this squad could look like if they ever have all five starters healthy at once.

Luke Kennard injury

According to a Freep.com report, the Pistons announced on Thursday that shooting guard Luke Kennard will miss the next two weeks because of tendinitis in his knee.

The Pistons are about to venture out on a big six-game road trip this weekend that starts in San Antonio on Saturday night. The 23-year old Kennard will miss that entire trip, if not longer.

If the prior health issues and record weren’t enough, Luke Kennard’s (minimum) 2-week absence provides a sound excuse for the #Pistons to punt on the season and slowly roll out a rebuild as trade deadline nears: https://t.co/ZGJQAMprdt — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 26, 2019

Kennard is starting to come into his own for the Pistons. The former Duke star is averaging 15.8 points per game and shooting nearly 40-percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Hopefully, he can return to the lineup soon.

When will it end?

Injuries are a part of the game that all teams have to deal with. Unfortunately for the Pistons, injuries have become all too common this season.

The Pistons have been without the services of Reggie Jackson, Blake Griffin, and Derrick Rose for a significant time so far in 2019. The worst injury to date has been Jackson. The star point guard has yet to return to the court after playing the first two games of the season.

The Pistons will reevaluate Kennard’s knee on January 7. Kennard has been dealing with tendinitis in his knee since last summer, and it recently started to bother him again as he missed two of the three games before the Pistons put him on the injury list.