Luka Doncic’s mom and girlfriend join Rookie of Year at NBA Awards Show

At Monday night’s NBA Awards 2019 show from Los Angeles, the first prize of the night went to Dallas Mavericks’ player Luka Doncic. He picked up the annual Rookie of the Year award, beating out the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and Phoenix Suns’ DeAndre Ayton.

Joining Doncic for the event to celebrate his accomplishment was his mom as well as his girlfriend.

Who is Luka Doncic’s mom?

Luka Doncic’s mother originally grabbed the spotlight during the 2018 NBA Draft event as she turned heads. His mother is Mirjam Poterbin of Slovenian descent.

She was originally married to Serbian Sasa Doncic, but the couple divorced in 2008. Poterbin ended up with legal custody of Doncic.

Poterbin is active on social media through her Instagram account @mirjampoterbin which includes several photos with her son. She’s also a loyal Dallas Mavericks fan as one might expect.

As actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish and brand new NBA rookie RJ Barrett announced Doncic as the winner, he was seen giving a kiss to his girlfriend and getting a hug from his mother.

Check out the video below which captures that special moment as well as Luka Doncic’s Rookie of the Year acceptance speech.

Doncic picked up the hardware for a sensational season in which he averaged 21.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and six assists per game. His team finished at 33-49 but with Kristaps Porzingis as part of the young core, they appear to be a squad on the rise for next season.

Who is Luka Doncic’s girlfriend?

Also joining the Rookie of the Year winner on Monday night at the ceremony was his girlfriend. Luka Doncic is currently dating Anamaria Goltes. She’s of Slovenian descent and a former Lingerie model.

Goltes is 21, as she was born back on May 1, 1998. The model hails from Zagorje ob Savi and is a former dancer as well as a kik-boks player.

Reportedly, the couple began dating back in 2016. They broke up several days ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft but got back together after. Goltes was on hand during Monday night’s awards show to congratulate Doncic on what’s probably the first of many future award wins.

Learn more about Anamaria Goltes by following @anamariagoltes on Instagram. Follow Luka Doncic at his @lukadoncic Instagram account.

The NBA Awards 2019 ceremony was presented live on TNT on Monday night from Los Angeles, California.