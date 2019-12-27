Luka Dončić returns from injury, leads Mavs past Spurs with near triple-double

Luka Doncic made his official return to the court on Thursday night, giving the Dallas Mavericks a boost in their latest game. The sophomore looked pretty healthy after his recent ankle sprain as he nearly achieved another triple-double, but, more importantly, helped his team defeat San Antonio.

Doncic leads way in a close win over Spurs

The Mavericks won the game by a final score of 102-98 in Dallas. Doncic was back in All-Star form, as she shot 9-of-23 for 24 points while also collecting 10 rebounds and giving out eight assists in 33 minutes. Following the victory, the Mavs posted a highlight video clip showing off some of his best plays of the evening.

His highlight plays included layups, dunks, and assists to his teammates.

Ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with San Antonio, the sophomore sensation was listed as questionable. He was day-to-day following the ankle sprain injury he originally suffered against the Miami Heat. On Tuesday, the team became optimistic based on how he looked during their practice session.

Doncic also seemed to be feeling good to go, telling the media he’d see how he progressed back on Christmas eve.

Doncic got the start on Thursday and his presence was certainly felt. The Mavs and their fans couldn’t be happier, as they currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 20-10. Their star player was also pleased to be able to contribute as he tweeted after his team’s win.

Good to be back!!! great home win!! thank you fans💪💪💪 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) December 27, 2019

Doncic made his return in time for the TNT doubleheader just a day after Christmas. The Mavs were the first game of the two — with the Portland Trail Blazers visiting the Utah Jazz in the second contest.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is having a pretty nice week. In addition to celebrating the Christmas holiday season and tonight’s win, he was recently welcomed into the Jordan family. That’s sure to be a lucrative arrangement for both Doncic and the Jordan brand.

Doncic is also among the top players when it comes to the recently available 2020 NBA All-Star Game voting. Doncic is averaging a near triple-double during his second season in the league with 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. He’s also shooting incredibly well with a 48.1 field goal percentage.