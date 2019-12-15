Luka Doncic injury update: Mavs star hobbles to locker room with ankle injury

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was forced to leave the game on Saturday, leaving plenty of fans worried over his condition.

Doncic would hobble back to the locker room during the game. Later on, an injury update arrived to give fans news of his condition.

Doncic goes down with ankle injury early

In the first quarter of Saturday’s Mavs-Heat game, Doncic was driving toward the basket when he turned and passed the ball out. On that move, he appeared to turn his right ankle, per a SportsCenter video clip of the play.

They’d later show Doncic down on the floor and clutching at his right ankle in agony.

In a scary moment, Luka Doncic would hobble back to the locker room to get checked out.

Luka Doncic injures his ankle and hobbles into the locker room. Hope he’s okay🙏 pic.twitter.com/8srtGPOnnf — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) December 15, 2019

That brought plenty of concern from everyone in the arena, as well as many others watching from afar.

Luka Doncic limps off the floor. Arena is silent as he gets checked out. Grabbing his right ankle. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 15, 2019

Unfortunately, Doncic wasn’t able to return to the game. The good news is that the X-rays came back negative, according to Mavs PR.

#Mavericks guard Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. His X-Rays came back negative. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 15, 2019

Luka Doncic had been putting up impressive numbers in just his second season in the league. The Mavs star was averaging a near triple-double with 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. He is among the candidates for the NBA MVP this season and is keeping Dallas within the Western Conference’s top eight teams.

In addition, he had a stretch of 20-straight games with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Unfortunately, that came to an end due to Doncic being ruled out for the rest of the game, per ESPN.

Now, the next part of his season will come down to what the next medical evaluations determine. That probably means an MRI, which could occur in the next few days. Fans are certainly hoping it isn’t anything long-term — which would truly hinder the young star’s continued rise to superstardom.