Los Angles Lakers stars out: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Danny Green to miss game?

The Los Angeles Lakers could be without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Danny Green as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. It puts the team in a tough position to try to pick up the road win.

Now, NBA fans can look forward to a battle between point guards Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul.

James is out with a cold and Green was just officially ruled out by the Lakers. The team has also listed Davis as being questionable, but it seems pretty unlikely that he will play on Saturday night. But maybe he could?

Davis is injured after coming down hard on a play earlier in the week. It happened on the same day that Davis turned down a huge contract extension from the Lakers. Then, he missed the Friday night game against the Dallas Mavericks.

This seems like a prime opportunity to let Davis sit out at least one more game, especially without James and Green on the court to try to help with the load. Green is said to still be working through a sore hip, so he will join James and DeMarcus Cousins as players on the current roster that will miss the Saturday night contest.

Coming into the night, the L.A. Lakers have a 31-7 record and are way out in front as the top seed in the Western Conference. The team is well on its way to nailing down home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have also been playing inspired basketball. Even without Russell Westbrook on the roster, the team is in a strong position to make it back to the postseason.

In the updated NBA standings, OKC is at 22-16 and holding the No. 7 spot in the West. They are also 5 1/2 games ahead of the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies, showing that a spot in the playoffs could easily be attained. Now, they can work at possibly moving up to catch the Dallas Mavericks (23-15), who are just one game ahead of them.

Game time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game is at 8/7c and it should be interesting to see what the Lakers can do with a heavily depleted roster.