Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors: Team turned down Derrick Rose offer?

Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are inundating social media on Saturday morning. The buzz is that the Detroit Pistons offered the Lakers a Derrick Rose trade and got turned down.

So, is there truth behind these NBA trade rumors? Or is it just a topic of conversation that has gotten a bit out of control?

The information itself comes from ESPN, or at least ESPN personalities are the ones saying that they have heard the rumors. It was claimed to be “a rumbling” on the Mason & Ireland podcast for ESPN L.A.

Derrick Rose trade rumors

Reportedly, the offer from the Detroit Pistons was Derrick Rose for Alex Caruso, a second-round draft pick, and salary filler to make the deal work.

As the story goes, the Lakers reportedly turned down the deal. So, why did they turn it down? It could be in order to keep the current defensive set they are working with. But did they really turn it down?

This story from Steve Mason and John Ireland definitely has legs and it has created a situation where a lot of Lakers fans don’t understand why the team would turn down a shot at getting Rose to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Take a look at the stats for Derrick Rose over his last 10 games with the Detroit Pistons:

Derrick Rose last 10 games 22 PTS – 11 AST – 6 REB

21 PTS – 2 AST – 4 REB

27 PTS – 9 AST – 2 REB

22 PTS – 6 AST – 2 REB

23 PTS – 8 AST – 4 REB

20 PTS – 7 AST – 2 REB

27 PTS – 5 AST – 7 REB

24 PTS – 7 AST – 3 REB

28 PTS – 5 AST – 3 REB

22 PTS – 2 AST – 2 REB pic.twitter.com/G8mZfNf2i9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 23, 2020

More Lakers trade rumors

This isn’t the first point guard who has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The team appears invested in adding more depth in order to make a push for the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Previously, we reported that the Lakers were chasing after Darren Collison.

Rose is another veteran who could help the team, but maybe only on the offensive end of the court. He has been putting up really good numbers that could help take the pressure off James, Davis, and Kyle Kuzma on offense, but would the team be sacrificing too much on the defensive side?

Derrick Rose contract

In his first season for the Detroit Pistons, Rose has played in 40 games while averaging 26.3 minutes a night. So far, he is averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds a game. He is also shooting 49.7 percent from the field.

Rose also has a very team-friendly contract. It’s a two-year, $15 million deal that continues through next season.

It means the Lakers wouldn’t have to invest a lot of salary in Rose if they were to acquire him. That would also be the case for any other team, especially as the Pistons try to rebuild.

These Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors likely don’t come as good news for fans of the Detroit Pistons. Even during a season where the Pistons are struggling a lot, the team is only 2 1/2 games back from a playoff spot. But, if the team could acquire some good long-term assets in exchange for veterans, it might make too much sense not to do it.

At the end of the day, though, these are all just rumors, but to convince Anthony Davis to accept a contract extension like the one the Lakers already offered, making a move to acquire someone like Derrick Rose might help.

At the same time, many Lakers fans love the energy that Alex Caruso plays with, so he might be too valuable to the current chemistry to lose in a deal for another veteran.