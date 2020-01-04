Los Angeles Lakers rumors: Team interested in several point guards

Los Angeles Lakers rumors are really taking shape as the team tries to add pieces ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline. One of the biggest needs for the team is a point guard to come off the bench.

While the Lakers have a really good duo with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the trade to acquire Davis robbed the team of its depth. Now, it seems like the team is getting closer to making another acquisition.

Darren Collison to Lakers rumors

A report by NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski states that retired point guard Darren Collison is ready to make a return. On his mind are the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

This is where things get tricky, as Collison could help the Lakers and Clippers. It may come down to which group of players he feels he would enjoy playing with the most. On one side, he has James and Davis, and on the other side, he has Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Which team does he feel could win a title this year?

Last season with the Indiana Pacers, Collison averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He also shot 46.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range. He could be an impressive weapon.

D.J. Augustin trade to Lakers?

One of the other veteran point guards linked to the Lakers is D.J. Augustin of the Orlando Magic. Augustin works well in the pick-and-roll, is really good at the free-throw line, takes care of the ball, and can be good from three-point range.

Augustin’s availability may hinge on how the Magic play, though, as the team has improved to 16-19 and has the No. 8 playoff spot in the East. That gives the team less incentive to trade a cog, especially if it is just for a future pick or a player with youth on his side.

#LBB – Steal: D.J. Augustin. D.J. and the Magic take on the Jazz tonight. He's been consistent for ORL this year coming off the bench. Two games back, he went for 25 PTS on 15 shot attempts. He even dished out 9 AST in that game. Look for him tonight. #MagicAboveAll #DFS pic.twitter.com/9EITFC3rye — Fantasy Pipeline NBA 🏀 (@FP__NBA) January 4, 2020

The NBA trade deadline falls on Tuesday, February 6 this year. It means there is roughly a month left for these Los Angeles Lakers rumors to turn into something concrete.

The Lakers would love if they could just get Darren Collison to agree to a free-agent contract, but until or unless that happens, they will get mentioned in many more NBA trade rumors before the deadline hits.