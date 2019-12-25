Los Angeles Lakers rumors suggest Kawhi Leonard’s uncle asked for ownership stake to join LeBron James

An interesting story about the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Kawhi Leonard’s uncle has surfaced. It paints an even more interesting story about what took place during this past NBA offseason.

The free agency of Leonard is at the heart of a revelation that has been made by Sam Amick of The Athletic. Amick reported that he has three sources of information close to the situation who state that violations of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement may have taken place.

What did Dennis Robertson ask for from Lakers?

In exchange for signing with the Lakers and teaming up with LeBron James, Dennis Robertson (uncle to Kawhi Leonard) is accused of asking team officials “for an ownership stake, a private plane, a house, and a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money.”

Improper requests, an investigation, and a superstar chase gone sideways: The untold stories from Kawhi Leonard's free agency that left the Lakers fuming, at @TheAthletichttps://t.co/utxx7r7z2P — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 23, 2019

A source even stated that Robertson made these requests to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who reportedly was not pleased with the situation. It was also suggested that the Lakers weren’t the only team that Robertson was willing to make these deals with in order to land Leonard with a new franchise.

Now, there are additional NBA rumors, some of which suggest that if Robertson was asking every team, that the Clippers likely received the same request before Leonard signed his contract with them.

A league investigation has reportedly already taken place, with the NBA looking into any illegal benefits that the Clippers may have been asked for, but Amick states that no evidence has surfaced that the Clippers granted any of the requests from Robertson.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers downplay the situation

When asked questions about the situation, Leonard has now stated that he has/had “no knowledge” of his uncle requesting improper benefits from any teams.

“I have no knowledge of it. People make up stories every day," Kawhi Leonard says of report that his uncle asked for improper benefits. https://t.co/z6VGMbX7LZ — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 24, 2019

According to USA Today, Leonard stated that “I have no knowledge of it. People make up stories every day.”

In regard to the report from The Athletic, Leonard stated that “I didn’t read it. I don’t know how reliable it is.”

That wasn’t the only person who was giving interesting answers to questions about the situation. Clippers coach Doc Rivers also spoke about the rumors, stating that “They investigate every year. I don’t know why that is news.”

Rivers continued with his answer, telling reporters that “Every year, someone signs, there is going to be an investigation. That’s fine. The key is once you’re clear. From what I know, I don’t think we were the only ones.”

As the Clippers get ready to play the Lakers on Christmas Day, this is certainly not going to be the last that we hear about this evolving NBA story.