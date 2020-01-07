Los Angeles Lakers rumors: Dwight Howard to get guaranteed contract, participate in Slam Dunk Competition

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

New Los Angeles Lakers rumors reveal that Dwight Howard is about to receive a guaranteed contract from the team. Not only that, but it looks like he is also ready to take part in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend.

Howard has had a resurgent season for the Lakers, averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in just 19.5 minutes a night. He has become an important cog for the second unit on the team.

When Howard signed as a free agent, it was on a non-guaranteed contract, so he had to prove to the Lakers that he was worth keeping around. On Tuesday, January 7, is the deadline for the Lakers to either cut him or make that contract guaranteed. The latest Lakers rumors indicate they will keep him on the roster.

New story: Dwight Howard’s contract will become fully guaranteed Tuesday, sources tell ESPN, a mere formality in his improbable, yet incredible comeback season with the Lakers https://t.co/Osucgh0TM2 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 7, 2020

If Howard remains with the Lakers past the 5 p.m. ET deadline, his $2.56-million contract becomes guaranteed for the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season. It’s job security for the veteran player who has become a definite weapon off the bench for the Lakers.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest nets Dwight Howard

According to Sports Illustrated, Howard is also lined up to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend 2020. While it will be hard to top the dunking battles he had with Nate Robinson years ago, it’s certainly an interesting wrinkle for the event this year.

Another player linked to the contest is rookie Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, who has reportedly been invited but is debating whether or not he wants to take part this year. He is one of the top young players in the game and would certainly be an interesting candidate to watch.

The 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is slated to take place on Saturday, February 15.

As for the Lakers, the team is back on the court with a home game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The 29-7 Lakers are looking to extend a five-game winning streak and maintain the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Additional Los Angeles Lakers rumors have the team pursuing another point guard before the NBA trade deadline. Will the team sign a key free agent? Or is another trade in the works?