Los Angeles Lakers rumors: Anthony Davis just turned down huge contract extension

Los Angeles Lakers rumors about the team offering Anthony Davis a maximum contract extension have just been confirmed. Early on Tuesday, it was reported that Davis had been extended the offer.

Not only has the offer now been confirmed by Yahoo! Sports sources, but the latest news is that he rejected it.

As for the dollar amount attached to this Davis contract extension — the Lakers reportedly offered him a four-year, $146 million max extension.

Take a moment to re-read those numbers for a moment. Davis and his representatives turned down $146 million over the next four NBA seasons.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers offered Anthony Davis a max contract extension this morning, but they were informed he would be bypassing in favor of entering free-agency. https://t.co/9Ce2A4ePbI pic.twitter.com/ODta1H40Zi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2020

Anthony Davis an NBA free agent?

The Los Angeles Lakers always knew that they were taking a huge risk by giving up a majority of the roster to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. He can become a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, so there is no guarantee that he will play more than one season for the Lakers.

While the news that he has turned down this extension should be alarming to Lakers fans, it also isn’t the end of the world. For Davis, this is going to be his chance to be courted by every team around the league, which is continuously something that NBA stars state that they enjoy going through.

By deciding to head to free agency, Davis can make more money, whether it is with the Lakers or another franchise. It also gives him a lot of control, which could be used in the form of player options within his next contract. If he wants to go that route, it would allow him to pursue free agency again very soon.

As reported by The Jump, which is shared in the video below, Davis could re-sign with the Lakers on a five-year, $202 million contract in the offseason if he wants to stay in Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis injury concerns

Davis is a player who comes with a long history of injuries since getting drafted into the NBA. It is something that many analysts have talked about in the past and it was a huge coincidence that Davis got injured in the first game after he reportedly turned down that extension.

As the Lakers were playing the Knicks on Tuesday night, Davis came down hard on his tailbone and he is now expected to miss time. The team will likely give an update on that situation later in the week, but it’s a tough break (no pun intended) for a Lakers team trying to lock up the No. 1 seed in the West.