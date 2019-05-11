Los Angeles Lakers reportedly choose new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have decided on a new head coach and it is not one of the names listed as a frontrunner.

When both Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue refuses to take on the role as the Lakers new head coach, the team set out to interview a number of names.

These included Juwan Howard, Jason Kidd, J.B. Bickerstaff, and Frank Vogel. ESPN reports that the Lakers decided to bring on two of those names with Vogel as the new head coach and Jason Kidd on his staff as an assistant.

Who is Frank Vogel?

Frank Vogel reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. This will put him in charge of leading the Lakers back to the playoffs during the remaining three seasons on LeBron James’ contract.

Vogel is a former head coach for the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers.

While at the Magic, Vogel was in no way successful, winning a total of 54 games between his two seasons leading the team as it attempted to rebuild.

Jason Kidd has agreed to join Frank Vogel's Lakers staff in a prominent assistant coaching role, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/XEXqBYfLKg — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2019

However, he was more successful with the Pacers, leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals twice in 2013 and 2014, where he saw LeBron James in action first-hand.

Vogel is a favorite of former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson and was a finalist for the New York Knights job in 2016.

What will Jason Kidd do for the Lakers?

While Jason Kidd interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position, he will join the team in a different role.

According to ESPN, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka feels that Kidd and Vogel can compliment each other when it comes to their coaching styles to bring out the best in the Lakers’ roster.

Jason Kidd’s role will be “prominent” according to Bleacher Report.

Jason Kidd has joined the Lakers as an assistant coach on Frank Vogel’s staff, per @taniaganguli pic.twitter.com/LRVfs5i4Ud — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2019

Previously, Kidd served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. In his only season in Brooklyn, he led them to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, losing to LeBron’s Miami Heat.

After the season, the Bucks traded two draft picks to hire Kidd as their head coach. He took the Bucks to the postseason in two of his four seasons there, losing in the first round both times and getting fired after only 45 games in 2017-18.