Los Angeles Lakers make huge trade to pair up Anthony Davis and LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers made it no secret last year that they wanted to bring in Anthony Davis to help LeBron James start a new super team.

It took a little longer than expected since the New Orleans Pelicans wouldn’t trade him before the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, but they have now pulled the trigger.

The Pelicans, who won the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and hoped that bringing in Zion Williamson, must have realized that it wasn’t enough to keep AD, whose contract expires at the end of next season.

As a result, ESPN reports that the Lakers and Pelicans have agreed to a trade that will pair up Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Los Angeles at the cost of sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hary and three first-round picks to the Pelicans.

One of those first-round picks is the fourth overall pick in next week’s NBA Draft, meaning the Pelicans will lose Davis but have two of the first four picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Even better for the Lakers is that they keep Kyle Kuzma. The bad news is that the Lakers have no legitimate point guard yet for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Right now, the Lakers Big 3 would consist of LeBron James (SF), Anthony Davis (C), and Kyle Kuzma (PF), but they will need to figure out how to replace Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in the backcourt.

No matter who they bring in, pairing up James, Davis, and Kuzma makes the Lakers a legitimate contender next season for an NBA title, especially with Golden State Warriors losing both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to injury.