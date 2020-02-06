Los Angeles Clippers trade with New York Knicks to keep player from L.A. Lakers

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Los Angeles Clippers trade with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards has just been reported.

As the day progressed on Thursday, the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were both pushing hard to acquire Marcus Morris. Now, we know that the Clippers have won in the negotiations.

This is one of those deals where the Clippers have added a really good role player, but where it was also a move to keep a player away from the Lakers.

Clippers-Knicks-Wizards trade details

Marcus Morris heads to the New York Knicks in exchange for Moe Harkless and other assets.

Breaking it down further, point guard Isaiah Thomas is also going to the Clippers, giving the team more depth. Can Thomas work well under coach Doc Rivers and find a way to see a career resurgence? It’s certainly possible. Stay tuned!

The Wizards net Jerome Robinson in this deal, while Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick go back to the Knicks. That first-round pick from the L.A. Clippers gives the team an advantage over the Lakers in the negotiations.

Plus, it gives the Knicks another valuable asset to work with during the NBA offseason.

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Morris and Harkless both expect for deal to close and end up with Clippers and Knicks, respectively, league sources said. Knicks and Clippers working finer details of the deal. https://t.co/5xNsMWOry6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

This trade between the Clippers and the Knicks also clears the road for the two Los Angeles teams to give free-agent point guard Darren Collison a final pitch. Which team will the veteran want to play for the most as the 2020 NBA Playoffs quickly approach?

Lakers fans may be happy that the team decided to retain Kyle Kuzma, who was taken off the table, allowing the Clippers to take the inside lane and acquire Morris at the deadline.

The Knicks are finalizing a deal to send Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, according to @ShamsCharania. More details here… pic.twitter.com/ZgVlLeAr7D — Stadium (@Stadium) February 6, 2020

