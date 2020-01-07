Los Angeles Clippers trade rumors: Team linked to New York Knicks player

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

New Los Angeles Clippers trade rumors link the team to the New York Knicks as the team tries to improve its roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

As previously reported, the Clippers have their eyes on a point guard, even if it is only to keep him away from the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Clippers need depth elsewhere on the roster as well.

NBA analyst Marc Berman has stated that the Clippers are interested in forward Marcus Morris. He also stated that the Philadelphia 76ers are monitoring the situation in New York, as this is a player who could help them down the stretch.

For the Knicks, it certainly didn’t hurt that Morris just scored 38 points against the Clippers on Sunday. It almost seemed like an audition, where he showcased everything he could do on the court for a contending team.

Now, it’s possible that the Knicks look to deal him before the February NBA trade deadline, especially since he becomes a free agent in the offseason.

#Knicks forward Marcus Morris dazzles in possible trade deadline audition. But restates he wants to be here long-term https://t.co/4m6NrYi06z — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 6, 2020

It’s important to point out that Morris has said all the right things for Knicks fans and the franchise. He has stated that he loves the team and that he would like to stay there long-term.

Currently, Morris is on a one-year deal worth $15 million this season. This is one reason he could be a valuable trade asset. His new team wouldn’t have to commit to anything long-term. He is also putting up stats that would be nice for most teams in the league.

Through 33 games with the Knicks this season, Marcus Morris is averaging 19.1 points and 5.5 rebounds a night. This has been his best season since joining the league, having made stops with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Boston Celtics during his nearly nine-year career.

The Knicks have struggled so far, posting a 10-26 record that has them close to the worst record in the conference. The team is still in what seems like a never-ending rebuilding phase and could look to acquire a first-round pick in exchange for Morris. At that point, a deal should be easy for the front office to make, as it’s possible that they would lose Morris in free agency anyways.