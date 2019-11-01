LeDward Scissorhands: LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands is epic, fans and celebs react

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was definitely in the Halloween spirit as he paid homage to an all-time classic movie character. His LeDward Scissorhands costume had King James showing respect to the Tim Burton movie Edward Scissorhands, with Johnny Depp as the awkward-yet-likable main character. He was plagued by having scissors for hands, and a wacky hairstyle. LeBron donned the iconic outfit and it brought all sorts of praise from the internet.

LeBron James as LeDward Scissorhands

While LeBron has plenty of haters out there, it’s hard to hate his Halloween efforts for 2019. He showed off his latest costume on Instagram on October 31.

He certainly nailed the iconic movie character in his own way. Hopefully, he didn’t try to pick up any basketballs while rocking the scissor-like hands, though.

While LeBron had the Edward Scissorhands costume, wife Savannah is Sadusa, in reference to the mythological creature, Medusa. Viewers shouldn’t turn to stone by viewing the inspiring Halloween photo below.

LeBron captioned his photo with “Happy Halloween from LeDward Scissorhands & Sadusa.”

LeBron’s epic costume arrives not long after he had a mishap with part of his on-court costume. King James lost his hairpiece during a recent NBA game, prompting his teammate to point it out to him.

Celebrities and fans react to Bron’s LeDward Scissorhands

People from everywhere were eating up LeBron’s Halloween costume, as celebrities commented on the King’s LeDward Scissorhands. That included singer Justin Bieber, who left several comments for James on his post with his wife.

“Funny af,” Bieber said on one comment. “U look hilarious,” he added on the second.

Hip-hop star and entrepreneur Diddy gave a simple “Dope” as his comment, while the Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster said, “Litty” adding a fire emoji.

One Instagram user commented, “killed it haha” with fire emojis. “Best Halloween costumes by a couple by far hands down,” someone commented.

Another joked, “All the 2000 babies are like ‘Who’s this Edward Scissor Hands Guy.” Knowledge is power and it seems LeBron is helping to educate the masses on pop culture.

There’s no denying that LeBron James knows how to have his Halloween fun. Now, he’ll get back to business with the Lakers (3-1). They’ll play against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Scissor hands won’t be permitted during the game.