LeBron makes huge statement about Lakers’ playoff chances

LeBron James was asked by reporters about the pressure that comes with trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs this season.

Without missing a beat, LeBron shrugged off the question. His response was simple.

“I don’t feel pressure,” LeBron told ESPN.

LeBron James on the NBA playoffs

When it comes to making the NBA playoffs, LeBron James knows that there is pressure on his team but he has been there before.

James has made it to the postseason every year since 2006. He has made it to the NBA Finals for eight consecutive seasons — four with Miami and four with Cleveland — and nine total. He has three NBA Championship rings.

James knows what it takes to get to the playoffs and he told reporters on Wednesday that his playoff mode has been “activated.”

It all starts on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.

“This is where we [are] right now,” said James, whose Lakers are three games back of the right side of the playoff bubble. “I’m going to be a little bit different a little bit earlier than I would like to be in previous years.”

🎥 LeBron James reflects on #NBAAllStar Weekend and looks ahead to the regular season stretch run. pic.twitter.com/glO9CpQWod — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 20, 2019

The Lakers and the playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have missed the postseason for five straight seasons and they are counting on LeBron James to lead them back to the Promised Land.

“That’s the job, that’s our goal,” James said about the playoffs. “It’s been our goal from the beginning of the season, and it’s still our goal. We’re working our tails off to get there.”

The Lakers did not swing a major trade to bring in a superstar by the NBA Trade Deadline, despite trying everything they could to get Anthony Davis. Now, it is up to LeBron and his young cast members to make the playoff push.

“If I can get to the postseason, whatever team I got, I feel like we’ve got a good chance,” James said. “We’re looking forward to seeing how well we can play and try to get into the playoffs and ride the momentum of how we played to get there.”

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-29) host the Houston Rockets (33-24) at the STAPLES Center on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. PST.