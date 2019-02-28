LeBron James to haters about his defense: ‘Come on with it’

LeBron James has a message for his haters: “Come on with it.” That’s what the three-time NBA champion had to say about negative comments in regard to his defense.

As LeBron James tries to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2019 NBA Playoffs, he had to deal with a lot of detractors and haters. He did pretty well against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night (February 27), leading the Lakers to a nice 125-119 victory.

Against the Pelicans, James forced a turnover and hit an important three-pointer down the stretch that became the difference in the game.

Following that important win for the Lakers, James spoke with NBA writer Chris Haynes about his defense.

LeBron James addresses knocks on his defense

Speaking with Haynes (of Yahoo! Sports), James had a lot to say about the defense he has been playing.

“I mean, every team has the right if they want to single me out defensively. Come on with it,” James said. “Hey, listen, come on with it. Every team has the right to be like, ‘Oh, ’Bron’s over there.’ Hey, just come on with it. … We’ll see what happens.”

James has had to respond to accusations that he isn’t putting in a full effort on the defensive end of the court. It is a topic that has been addressed, with Boston Celtics legend Paul Piece even stating that it appears like James is still injured.

The talk of his lapses on defense doesn’t appear to be affecting James if his latest comments are true.

“I really don’t care. Criticism doesn’t bother me. I love to play the game and my teammates know what I do for them and that’s all that matters.”

The next game for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers comes on Friday, March 1.

Staples Center will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently the best team in the Eastern Conference (by record). Game time is 7:30 p.m. PST and the Lakers may be in a must-win territory with this matchup.