LeBron James strikes back against the ‘hate’ after announcers criticize him during Lakers-Jazz game

The Los Angeles Lakers were handily beating the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night when they pulled LeBron James from the game for the night.

A little bit later, the Lakers scored and LeBron leaped up and down in support of his teammates.

However, when he did this, the Utah Jazz announcing team criticized LeBron for standing on the court in his socks, calling James disrespectful.

Here is the video with the announcers insulting LeBron James, saying he was showing complete disrespect.

“Look at LeBron, he’s on the court. With no shoes… that’s some disrespect right there.” Jazz announcers weren't having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/mG0phvgDAd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2019

Of course, it is easy to insult LeBron James but the announcers did not see what happened before this moment. If they had, they would have realized how disrespectful and shameful their comments about LeBron were.

LeBron James was finished for the night and he autographed the shoes he played the game in and gave each of them as a present to a little boy and a little girl who were in the stands.

He was barefoot because he gave two young children something they could treasure for their entire lives.

Here is the video of that moment.

Bron with one last assist for the night 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/cBbnhA83gP — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 5, 2019

After the game, LeBron James heard about the announcers calling him disrespectful and dismissing his actions during the game.

For once, LeBron did not hold his tongue and let people know what he thinks of people who feel giving his shoes to children and then supporting his teammates is a sign of disrespect.

“Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it,” James posted on Instagram.

LeBron James went on to say that the criticism of him was born of “negativity, bad energy, hate, envy” and more. He said that he won’t let it bring him down, though, and will “handle it by simply saying “Thank You” with a [smile] on my face and continue to push forward while doing it!”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers return to the court on Dec. 6 for a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.