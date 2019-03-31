LeBron James status for end of NBA season revealed

LeBron James returned too soon from his groin injury and wasn’t able to help his Los Angeles Lakers push to the playoffs, missing his first NBA Finals in over eight years.

Now, the Lakers have made an official announcement concerning LeBron James status for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season.

ESPN reports that the Lakers are shutting LeBron down for the final six games of the season.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season,” Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

Before LeBron James injured his groin in a Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors, he had helped push the Lakers to fourth in the Western Conference and it looked like the turnaround was in full effect.

However, LeBron missed over a month with his injured groin and the Lakers couldn’t win without him.

Add in Lonzo Ball missing most of the season due to injury, Rajon Rondo missing a lot of time, and Brandon Ingram getting shut down as well, and the Los Angeles Lakers had no stars remaining outside of Kyle Kuzma.

No one will ever dominate like #LeBron … and he isn't finished yet Posted by LeBron James: The greatest on Thursday, March 28, 2019

This news proves what some speculated and that was that LeBron James returned too early from his injury and it negatively affected his play.

Despite this, LeBron James numbers were still good.

He finished with 27.4 points per game, fifth best in the NBA this season. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists (third best in the NBA), while only playing in 55 games.

#LeBron is still one of the best this season Posted by LeBron James: The greatest on Friday, March 22, 2019

LeBron James is ready to put this season behind him and make a difference next year.

“You’ve got to understand I’ve never been injured before like that,” James said. “The most I’ve ever sat out was two weeks, I broke my wrist back in high school as a junior. I didn’t come here to sit on the bench.”

The Lakers are currently 34-42 — 11th in the West. This means that they will have a strong chance for a nice draft pick on top of the capital to make a big move in the offseason as well with someone like Anthony Davis via trade of Kawhi Leonard in free agency.