LeBron James reacts after fan throws debris at son Bronny James during game

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

By now, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James has established himself as the NBA’s top superstar and a well-known celebrity.

That notoriety has also brought attention to his family and especially his son Bronny James who is following in his footsteps as a talented young basketball player.

During a recent game his son played in, a fan threw something at LeBron’s son, prompting the NBA star to give his thoughts on it later.

Video shows debris thrown at Bronny James

The incident occurred during a recent game as Bronny James and Sierra Canyon High were playing in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

As Bronny was attempting to make an inbound pass, someone threw debris at him, causing the game to stop briefly. A small object hit Bronny in the back, prompting the referee to take notice and call over security.

The game continued as security found the fan who threw the object. Based on ESPN’s report, that fan was not removed from the crowd, though.

A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing the situation as it took place at Springfield College.

Someone threw a piece of trash at Bronny James when he was trying to inbound the ball. Security removed the disgruntled fanpic.twitter.com/3SO8CQGmIo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 20, 2020

Fan shows LeBron video online, James reacts

Following the incident, a fan online was quick to alert Bronny’s dad, King James. In the video the fan tagged LeBron in, it shows a slow-motion clip of someone throwing the object at Bronny.

LeBron replied by retweeting the fan’s video with a comment. “Hating has no age limit! #JamesGang is [built] for it and well equipped. As we proceed,” James tweeted.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

In addition to his reaction to the fan video on Twitter, James took to his Instagram account to share a photo of him watching his son play basketball. LeBron also gave a more in-depth comment about the incident, defending and supporting his son.

“Know I got your back and front throughout it all! I’d die for you and your siblings. Never waver no matter what disrespect, hate, envy, jealousy, etc comes your way! Only push forward and continue to be the great kid/young man/person you are! Love you kid,” James captioned the IG photo.

James talks about the fan in postgame comments

LeBron was also in Massachusetts as his Lakers took on the Boston Celtics. They’d go on to suffer a tough loss, losing the game in a 139-107 blowout. Following the game, the topic surfaced with James giving further comments.

“It’s just disrespectful, and it was a little kid, too,” James said. “I don’t know how old that little kid was, so I don’t know if he learned that on his own, or if he learned it at home. Whatever the case may be, it’s disrespectful. I wonder how old that kid is — if he is the age around Bronny’s age or Bryce’s age. I’d like to see him try that while they’re paying attention.”

The Lakers are on the road for their next game as they’ll take on the New York Knicks at MSG. That game arrives on Wednesday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Win or lose, James is providing constant leadership and helping inspire many people, including his own kids.