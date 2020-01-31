LeBron James new tattoo photos: Lakers star gets Kobe Bryant tribute ink on leg

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A series of LeBron James new tattoo photos surfaced online, showing the Los Angeles Lakers star’s tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

James is one of several members of the Lakers roster to have an ink concept of Kobe drawn on his body, as his teammate Anthony Davis is also paying tribute.

Both NBA stars had their work done by a popular tattoo artist in California who also showed off another concept she drew for someone featuring Kobe.

See LeBron James new tattoo in photos

It took him several days before he could find some words to try to process things, but King James finally posted to Instagram following the tragic death of his friend, Lakers great Kobe Bryant. The five-time NBA champion perished in a helicopter crash this past Sunday, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Following the news, LeBron was distraught and in tears upon arriving at an airport. While many NBA stars, other athletes, celebrities, and fans posted their thoughts online, it took James several days to finally make a public post on Instagram.

The Lakers vs. Clippers game, scheduled for Monday, was also canceled following the news of Kobe’s death. However, the Lakers will finally be back in action on Friday night.

They’ll host the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. Eastern Time at the Staples Center in what is sure to be an emotional first game in the venue since the news of Kobe’s passing.

Ahead of the team’s first game back home since then, LeBron James got a new tattoo courtesy of Vanessa Aurelia in Riverside, California. While James hasn’t posted any images to his Instagram, he shared a video as part of his IG Story of Vanessa doing the new ink for his leg.

Other images have appeared on Instagram, including the series below.

Anthony Davis among others with Kobe tribute tattoos

LeBron James’ teammate Anthony Davis is also shown in an image in the Instagram carousel above. As seen in his IG Story, Davis had his work done by Vanessa as well. The two Lakers stars will get to debut their ink on national television in the upcoming Friday night game.

LeBron and AD getting matching tattoos just put the exclamation point to the presumed end of AD’s free agency. Appreciate it @AntDavis23 ! Taking tell-tale signs from all other potential free agents, please. 📝 @scmills pic.twitter.com/hMNXTPH1b9 — Knicks Nation (@KnickNationNYC) January 30, 2020

Aurelia also shared an image of Jasmine Gonzalez’s Kobe Bryant tattoo. Aurelia drew a concept featuring Kobe’s numbers 24 and 8 featured in the artwork.

The Lakers star is seen with his hat on backward, holding an NBA championship trophy. Just below that is an image of Kobe with a halo over his head walking towards what could be the gates of Heaven.

As mentioned, Los Angeles will be at home Friday night starting at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. ESPN will televise the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, which is likely to include several tributes to the late, great Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

That will include a better look at the new LeBron James tattoo as he honors his friend and former rival in the league.

Watch the Lakers host the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:30/9:30c on ESPN.